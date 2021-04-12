Episcopal church community meal
The Episcopal Church of the Covenant will host its usual weekly free meal for the community starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the church at Fourth and Adams Streets.
Methodist Meal
The First United Methodist Church of Junction City will host a weekly meal from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone Wednesday night. The meal is free and open to the community. The church is seeking volunteers and donations for its Wednesday night meals.
Breaking Bread of JC
Breaking Bread of JC will host its usual Friday night community meal from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday or until the food runs out at the 12th St. Community Center at 1002 W. 12th St. The meal is drive thru only due to COVID-19 safety measures.
JC Pacesetters Fundraiser
The Sons of the American Legion will hold a fundraiser breakfast benefitting the Junction City Pacesetters Special Olympics team April 17 from 7 until 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 45 at 201 E. Fourth St. Cost is a suggested donation of $7 for adults and $4 for children. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, ham, coffee and juice. Contact Pacesetters Coach John Hagerty at 785-209-1996 for tickets or more info. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Modern Woodmen of America is matching up to $2500.00 for the Junction City Pacesetters Olympics Team during this fundraiser.
Annual Chicken Dinner
St. Tabitha Chapter #75 is sponsoring its annual chicken dinner May 1 at Acacia Lodge located at 1024 Price St. in Junction City. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The donation fee is $10 and the meal is carry out only. The point of contact for this event is Associate Matron Rhoda Wilson who can be reached by phone at 785 375 7652.
Free yoga event
The yoga teacher trainees of Yoga Shala East West studio are presenting a “Breath Awareness Workshop” starting at 10:30 a.m. May 2 at Acorn Resorts in Milford. This free event features a one-hour workshop consisting of three booths of different breathing techniques — calm, energy and kids. For more information, check Yoga Shala East West & Acorn Resort’s Facebook Event page.
