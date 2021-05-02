It’s May, which means it’s going to be June soon enough and that means summer — at least that’s how I choose to look at it.
Summer means time spent outdoors, Sundown Salute and visits to Milford Lake. Spring and summer are undoubtedly the best times of year for many people.
This recipe is perfect to take on a picnic or on a trip out to the lake. Just pop it in a cooler with some ice packs and you’ll have a nice, refreshing fruit salad to go with the spring breeze.
It’s easy and doesn’t require the use of the stove — which is why it’s so nice to have for summer when the last thing you want to do is heat up the house. The option of coconut cream in place of heavy cream makes the dish healthier and enhances the coconut flavor.
Creamy fruit salad
2 cups fresh oranges, peeled and sliced into thirds
2 cups grapes, halved or whole
2 cups fresh pineapple, diced
2 cups cherries, pitted
1 cup strawberries, pitted and sliced (optional)
1 cup coconut flakes
1 can of coconut cream, chilled OR 1 1/2 cups heavy cream OR 1 container of whipped topping
3 tbs. honey OR real maple syrup
Prepare all your fruit and dump prepared fruit into a bowl. Sprinkle coconut flakes over the fruit. Set aside.
If using coconut cream, remove chilled coconut cream from refrigerator, pour into a mixing bowl and whip it with a hand mixer until it is creamy — about two minutes — and dump it over the fruit. If using heavy cream, pour into a mixing bowl and whip it with a hand mixer until the cream has reached the stiff peaks stage — about 1 minute — and dump it over the fruit. If using whipped topping, just dump it over the fruit.
Add honey or syrup and fold together using a spatula.
Scoop into a tightly covered leftover dish and store in the fridge until it’s time to eat.
Keeps for about 1 week in the fridge.
Makes eight servings.
