Dr. Bob Tackett passed away unexpectedly early in the morning of May 23, 2021, at the age of 59. Bob was born in Colorado Springs, CO. Following the loss of his biological father, Bob eventually moved with his family to Meriden, KS, living with his mother, stepfather (who he knew as and called Dad), and three siblings. Bob graduated from Jefferson West High School and he and his brother Jim went on to be first-generation college graduates of The University of Kansas. Bob continued his education toward becoming a physician by attending The University of Kansas School of Medicine. Bob met and married his wife Becky prior to beginning medical school. They moved to Wichita, KS, for the latter half of medical school and residency. Their two sons were born during their time in Wichita. Upon the completion of residency, the Tacketts relocated to Wamego, KS, where Bob practiced family medicine for 15 years. He was a well known and loved member of the community. Bob demonstrated a persistent passion for knowing those in his care well while serving their medical needs. Bob transitioned to student health and cared for the Kansas State University community for 16 years.
In addition to medicine, Bob pursued and was an enthusiast of many endeavors — especially if they were activities his wife and sons cared about. Through the years, these included golfing, judo, basketball, video and table games, scuba diving, marksmanship and hunting. Bob was an avid and successful outdoorsman and conservationist. He loved learning, practicing, and sharing the craft.
Bob deeply valued caring for those in need both locally and globally. Bob and Becky have been active members of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church for over 30 years. He was generous and joyfully gave resources and of himself to many causes, including: Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps, Community Care Ministries, and three medical aid missions to east Africa.
Bob was preceded in death by his biological father Clarence Tackett, Jr., his mother Eunice (Steffenson) (Tackett) Locke, his stepfather Bob Locke, and brother Bill Tackett. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years Becky (Nestler) Tackett, son Brandon and his wife Bonnie (grandchildren Ethan, Isaac and Elizabeth), and son Paul and his wife Bethany. He is survived by his brother Jim and wife Denise Tackett as well as his sister Pam (Locke) Klaver and husband Lenny. Bob cherished his relationships with family and friends deeply, second only to his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wed. June 2, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 17535 Say Rd, Wamego, KS. Interment will be in Wamego City Cemetery. Bob will lie in state after 2:00 p.m., Tues. June 1, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Rd, Wamego, KS. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In honor of his life spent caring for people’s health and wellbeing, Bob specifically requested that all present at his service and visitation wear face masks to prevent a COVID spreading event. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be available following the service via www.campanellastewart.com. In lieu of flowers please direct any memorial donations to the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps and Community Care Ministries via Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home.
