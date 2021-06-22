Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.)
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
3. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday
5. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
6. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
7. Project Hail Mary. Andy Weir. Ballantine
8. The Other Black Girl. Zakiya Dalila Harris. Atria
9. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
10. 21st Birthday. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. How the Word Is Passed. Clint Smith. Little, Brown
3. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
4. After the Fall. Ben Rhodes. Random House
5. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed ed.). John Green. Dutton
7. The Premonition. Michael Lewis. Norton
8. The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman. Viking
9. The Bomber Mafia. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
10. Zero Fail. Carol Leonnig. Random House
MASS MARKET
1. Daddy’s Girls. Danielle Steel. Dell
2. Shadow Storm. Christine Feehan. Berkley
3. The Sentinel. Child/Child. Dell
4. Cajun Justice. Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
5. Red River Vengeance. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. Savage Sunday. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. Wicked Lies. Jackson/Bush. Zebra
8. The Unforgiven. Heather Graham. Mira
9. Someday Soon. Debbie Macomber. Avon
10. Fearless. Fern Michaels. Zebra
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Freed. E.L. James. Bloom
2. One Last Stop. Casey McQuiston. Griffin
3. Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5. Tatsuki Fujimoto. Viz
4. My Hero Academia, Vol. 28. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
5. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10. Gege Akutami. Viz
6. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 22. Koyoharu Gotouge. Viz
8. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
9. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
10. The Book of Lost Names. Kristin Harmel. Gallery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.