Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The President’s Daughter. Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
2. Golden Girl. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
3. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday
4. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
5. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
6. Tom Clancy: Target Acquired. Don Bentley. Putnam
7. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
8. Legacy. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. Project Hail Mary. Andy Weir. Ballantine
10. The Four Winds. Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. Hormone Intelligence. Aviva Romm. HarperOne
3. The Women of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream. Broadside
4. What Happened to You? Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
5. How the Word Is Passed. Clint Smith. Little, Brown
6. Skinnytaste Meal Prep. Gina Homolka. Clarkson Potter
7. The Bomber Mafia. Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
8. The Collected Works of Jim Morrison. Jim Morrison. Harper Design
9. The Hill We Climb. Amanda Gorman. Viking
10. Greenlights. Matthew McConaughey. Crown
MASS MARKET
1. The Texan Code. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
2. Daddy’s Girls. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. The Sentinel. Child/Child. Dell
4. Cajun Justice. Patterson/Axum. Grand Central
5. Shadow Storm. Christine Feehan. Berkley
6. The Unforgiven. Heather Graham. Mira
7. Someday Soon. Debbie Macomber. Avon
8. Red River Vengeance. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Wicked Lies. Jackson/Bush. Zebra
10. Savage Sunday. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
2. Freed. E.L. James. Bloom
3. Liquids till Lunch. MaryRuth Ghiyam. HarperOne
4. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
5. Spy X Family, Vol. 5. Tatsuya Endo. Viz
6. Daylight. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
8. One Last Stop. Casey McQuiston. Griffin
9. If It Bleeds. Stephen King. Scribner
10. The Book of Lost Names. Kristin Harmel. Gallery
