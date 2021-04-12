The Unified School District 475 Board of Education accepted the resignation of an unnamed employee who was discussed in executive session pursuant to an agreement that was discussed during the executive session.
The identity of this employee is not known at this time as the motion to accept their resignation only referred to them as an "unnamed employee” of the district.
The USD 475 board also heard from members of the public who were concerned about a new pilot schedule being put in place for Sheridan Elementary School.
Kristen Goodyear, who has children at Sheridan, was among those who commented on the alternate academic calendar being put in place.
“We are here to urge you to reconsider — delay the alternative calendar at least a year to allow time to form a task force — and make a more prudent decision together,” she said. “Consider and evaluate the research, investigate the purpose of the alternative calendar — why or if it’s needed, how the effects — both positive and negative — will be measured and then let’s march forward. Please know that we are not opposed to improving the education of our children. We simply want to ensure that we are going about it in an effective way that is backed by research."
Goodyear said she was happy with her children’s experience at Sheridan so far. She said she felt the district had not sufficiently answered parents’ questions about the decision or provided enough information before pushing forward with the pilot program.
Nate Beckman said he felt the pilot schedule would be stressful for families with children at multiple different schools by putting family members on different academic calendars.
Jade White, the parent of a first grade student who attends school at Sheridan, said the schedule could prove a problem for her and her family.
White said her husband is a firefighter and so she is on her own as a parent every third day due to his schedule. Consequently, she said her family relies on transportation from Kansas Kids to get her child to school.
“I may have an unpopular opinion among my group — I’m actually for the calendar,” she said. I think it’s fantastic. I appreciate all the time and effort that was put into it to be done. But I don’t know if it’s a good fit for my family because I don’t have enough information about it. I want to know why Sheridan? I don’t understand that part at all. How will we measure progress through the year? Is that progress going to be measured every year the same way or is it going to continue to change? How are we going to set goals to not only keep our Sheridan staff accountable but our families accountable? Because together this is a partnership.”
White said part of the problem with the program was that families did not have enough information to decide if it was a good fit for them.
“I’m a daughter of an educator,” she said. “I know how much time and energy and heart and passion these teachers put in every day to educate our kids and further their education and to do these things,” she said. “So why not work together and help make a decision like this? I feel like by putting us in this position and having us come talk it shows that we need more information about everything. If parents don’t support this calendar I cannot see it succeeding.”
Lisa Nabus, the parent of four children in USD 475 schools including a fifth grader at Sheridan, said the pilot schedule would not impact her family personally but that she was nonetheless concerned. Nabus said she was worried about what would happen if the district adopted the pilot schedule for the entire district.
“I just do not feel that enough research has been done,” she said. “I am not totally opposed to the calendar either. I just feel like it has been extremely rushed.”
On the pilot schedule, there will be a total of 19 days where Sheridan students are either in school while other students are not or other students are in school while Sheridan students are not.
The pilot schedule was adopted as a non-agenda item during a previous meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.