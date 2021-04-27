T.J. Taylor, JC Breakfast Optimist Club coordinator for the Optimist International program titled “Dime-A-Day”, has updated members on the status and of all Optimist Clubs in Kansas as well as the local club. The “Dime-A-Day” program is designed so each member may donate ten cents per day or $36.50 per year to financially support Optimist International in the form of scholarships; prize money for winners of the Oratorical and Essay contests; money for the promotion of Childhood Wellness and Fitness programs and money donated toward fighting childhood cancer and other childhood diseases.
T.J. stated that “Our Kansas Optimist Club Governor, Dale Fox, has challenged clubs to have at least 50% of each club participate and expand the total given by each person from $36.50 to $50.00 per year because of the 50th anniversary of the Optimist International Foundation. We have learned that for the first six months of this program and as of March 31, the Kansas District is in first place leading all of the 2,500 Optimist International clubs. The local JC Breakfast Optimist Club ranks third in the state of Kansas behind Wichita North Optimist Club and Topeka Sunrise Optimist Club.”
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at 6:50 AM at the Hampton Inn located at 1039 S. Washington Street in Junction City. Persons interested in learning more about the club, which supports Geary County youth activities, are invited. Guests who attend for the first time will receive their choice of breakfast items provided by the Hampton Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.