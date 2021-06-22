The rodeo is returning.
Riley County Extension director Gary Fike updated county commissioners Thursday on progress made with scheduling and planning events for the Riley County Fair.
This year’s fair will mostly take place the week of July 22-26 at the Riley County Fairgrounds at CiCo Park.
Fike said the biggest thing this year is the return of the Kaw Valley Rodeo. The fair happened last year, but the pandemic caused the cancellation of many events including the rodeo and the carnival.
“There’s a new women’s breakaway roping event this year,” Fike said. “We’re pretty excited for it and for the fair to be back.”
The rodeo will take place July 22-24 and start at 8 p.m. each night in Wells Arena. Fike said the Golden Clover Hunt is also back; it’s a scavenger hunt with clues released every weekday at 9 a.m. for youth participants. Several other events are on the calendar for the fair, including a honey making and judging contest, a carnival by Ottaway Amusements, a pedal tractor pull, and mixed berry pie contest.
A 4-H dog showmanship and obedience competition is set for June 26 in Pottorf Hall at CiCo Park, but the next scheduled fair events are not until July 14, with clothing construction and fashion revue at the St. Thomas More gymnasium.
Most of the 4-H showcases — from photography and gardening to woodworking and shooting sports — will take place the week of July 19-25. The fair will wrap up July 26 with the Fair Olympics, which according to the fair website features events such as the “scoop shovel race, greased zucchini toss, and other not-so-clean fun,” as well as a livestock skills contest and the 4-H livestock auction.
Ticket gates for the Kaw Valley Rodeo open each night at 6:30 p.m. Advanced general admission tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Kids ages 12 and under get in for free with a non-perishable food donation brought to the rodeo. Those donations will benefit the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Rodeo tickets at the gate are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Advanced tickets can be purchased at locations throughout Manhattan, including Copies 4 Less, Dara’s Corner Stores, both Dillons locations, Outpost Western Wear and Yee Haw Country Outfitters. They can also be purchased at GTB Meats in Riley, and Vanderbilt’s in Wamego.
The full schedule of events can be found at RileyCountyFair.com.
