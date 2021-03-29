It’s a tough year to be a fan of men’s college basketball if your favorite school happens to be located east of the Mississippi River.
The Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA Tournament has just one team from that side of the country: Michigan.
And half the field is from states that make up the West Coast, including three from the Pac-12 (Southern Cal, Oregon State and UCLA).
In the women’s bracket, a pair of Big 12 teams have advanced to the Elite Eight: second-seeded Baylor and sixth-seeded Texas. The Longhorns are the only team not seeded in the top four to be alive in the tournament.
Three No. 1 seeds are still playing: UConn, South Carolina and Stanford.
Here is the game time information for each of the Elite Eight contests, which started Monday, including broadcasters (if announced) and the network showing the game.
Tuesday, March 30
Women’s games
(6) Texas vs. (1) South Carolina, 6 p.m. on ESPN: The game is at the Alamodome in San Antonio
(2) Louisville vs. (1) Stanford, 8 p.m. on ESPN: The game is at the Alamodome in San Antonio
Men’s games
(6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga, 6:15 p.m. on TBS: Kevin Harlan and Dan Bonner with reporter Dana Jacobson. The game is at Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)
(11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan, 8:57 p.m. on TBS: Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson with reporter Allie LaForce. The game is at Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)
