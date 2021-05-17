Norma Regina Lewis passed away on May 13, 2021, at Overland Park, KS, after a short illness at the age of 90.
She was born at home in Dresden, KS, on August 17, 1930, the daughter of Francis and Florence (Crimmins) Diederich, and was the oldest of six children.
Norma attended elementary school in Selden, KS, and completed eighth grade in Emmett, KS, where she was the only graduate in her class. Norma went on to graduate from Luckey High School in 1948. After high school, she attended Marymount College in Salina, KS.
On June 4, 1955, Norma married Wayne Umscheid at Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
In 1971 Norma married Ralph Lewis. They owned Lewis Construction for many years. Norma’s 60-year employment history included Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Power and Light, Green Construction, Area Agency on Aging, KSU Food Service, Landmark Bank, and Master Teacher.
Norma was strong in her faith and helped start the Adoration Chapel at Seven Dolors, and remained active for over 23 years. Norma’s hobbies included painting, reading, crocheting, and gardening while visiting 12 international countries on various religious trips.
Norma is survived by five children, Kathleen (John) Manning, Janice (Michael) Meloan, Sandra (David) Walterscheid, Wayne (Pam) Umscheid, and Barbara Umscheid; brothers, Doug and Dwight Diederich; twelve grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Marilyn Meinhardt, and two brothers, Dallas and Doyle Diederich.
Public visitation will be held Sunday, May 16, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen funeral home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, followed by a Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, May 17, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sunrise Cemetery. A luncheon will be offered at the Church after the burial.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are suggested for the Manhattan Catholic Schools and can be made in the care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
