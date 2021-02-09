Ronald “Ron” Owen LaFever, 83, passed away February 2, 2021 at Vintage Park of Wamego, Kansas. Ron had lived in Wamego since moving from Esbon, Kansas in 2015.
He was born in Ulysses, Kansas on August 10, 1937, the son of Houston and Elizabeth (Hampton) LaFever. He attended schools in Ulysses and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1955. Ron married Judy E. McKellips in 1955 at Pampa, Texas. She preceded him in death in 1999. Ron worked for over 40 years with the Great Pains Communications Company, until retirement in 1998 and attaining the position of District Manager. Ron was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Hugo, Colorado for many years. He loved to play golf, fish, and spend time with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his two sons: Ronnie LaFever (Barb) of Milwaukee, WI, Greg LaFever (Cindy) of Ulysses, KS; a sister, Carolyn “Sis” Dupree, and a brother, Bernie LaFever (Becky) all of Ulysses, KS; 7 grandchildren: Megan, Robbie, Samantha, Mike, Matt, Amanda, Tasha; and many great and great-great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey LaFever (2012), and a brother, Marshall LaFever.
Cremation is planned, with a Celebration of Life and graveside memorial service at the Ulysses Cemetery to be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the
Alzheimer’s Association, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Online condolences may be made www.campanellastewart.com
