Winifred “Fritzi” Hinson, 79, of Silver Lake, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021.
She was born October 29, 1941, in Wamego, Kansas, the daughter of Jacob and Opal (Edwards) Hecker. Fritzi graduated from Wamego High School in 1959. She was awarded the title of Wa-kaw Queen at Wamego High School and was chosen by Pat Boone.
She was a homemaker and raised her four daughters.
Fritzi enjoyed playing card games especially pitch, word games on the computer, shopping with daughter, going out to eat with Gailyn and her daughters, making mosaic’s, crafting, making Christmas ornaments, gardening, canning and making salsa, tending to her flower garden, and socializing with people at the Silver Lake Senior Center.
Winifred married Gailyn A. Hinson on October 6, 2001 in Silver Lake, Kansas.
Survivors include her husband, Gailyn; daughters, Michelle (Joel) Johnston, Melinda (Matt) Locke, Jackie Hall; grandchildren, Taylor Salsbury, Chase Salsbury, Hannah Johnston, and Sarina Locke; sisters, Ann Augustine, Mary (Jack) Akin, and Virginia Webster; and one Brother, Richard Hecker. She was preceded in death by her parents; Daughter, Kelly Hall; one sister, Jean Dechairo; brothers, Jacob Hecker, Jerry Hecker, Jack Hecker, and Timothy Hecker.
Honoring Fritzi’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial ceremony will be held 2:00pm on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Lake Senior Center, 404 E Lake St, Silver Lake, KS 66539.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com.
