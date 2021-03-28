Spring is here again and — while the weather is a little cold and dreary — it will eventually warm up and when that happens, people will want to head outside.
Warm spring weather puts a lot of people into the mood to do yard work — and to garden.
But according to Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte, eager gardeners shouldn’t get ahead of themselves.
“It’s too early for tomatoes and vine crops,” he said. “And that’s what people want to do.”
In early April, people can plant most root crops such as potatoes and leafy vegetable crops such as spinach, Otte said. Any cool-weather crops are fine to go in the ground this week.
But Geary County is still several weeks away from the average last frost date and more than a month away from the “frost-free” date which takes place in May, he said.
“It happens every spring,” Otte said. “Spring fever comes busting forth and people want to go crazy.”
But people need to wait until at least mid-May before they lose their minds in the garden.
Because of recent rain, eager gardeners may want to hold off even on the cold-hardy crops, he said.
“The ground is muddy,” Otte said. “Don’t be in a hurry to work it. Let it dry out. If you just work the ground when it’s muddy you’ll wind up with clods and a mess that you’ll be cussing all summer long.”
For those who have an insatiable urge to satisfy their plant fix, it’s possible to start garden plants indoors.
People can start plants indoors if they want to grow from seed, but they will need to provide those plants with a lot of artificial light to make them grow, he said. According to Otte, the light coming in from a window is not sufficient to nurture young seedlings. It’s only a fraction of what it is outdoors, he said.
“People try to start plants inside, put them in a window and it’s made a plant that’s very quickly eight inches tall and falling over because it’s growing toward the light,” Otte said.
Any kind of artificial light will do, he said. According to Otte, grow lights are fine but overhyped. Any florescent or LED light, placed within an inch or two of the top leaves of the plants, will do. Otte said the lights will have to be on the plants for a significant amount of time each day. Otte has started several seedlings in his office — part of a 4-H program — and he keeps them on a timer, keeping the light on them a total of 16 hours a day.
Seeds, when planted indoors, should be planted in soilless potting mix, he said.
“Dirt turns into concrete in a pot,” Otte said. “You’ll want something that the water will go through quickly and drain out.”
Plants may need to be watered more often in this situation — at least once a day — but draining is necessary for the plant to grow.
Otte said people should be able to tell if seedlings need watering by sticking their fingers in the soil and checking to see if the soil is damp.
Otte encourages people to consider growing their garden plants from seed.
“If all you want are one or two plants, go someplace and buy them,” he said. “If you want uncommon varieties, something different, the thrill of getting started gardening a little bit earlier, then go ahead and start your own. The nurseries that are growing plants — either vegetable plants or bedding plants — are going to grow what are popular. So if you want some heirloom cultivar — something like that — start your own transplants.”
Otte also encourages people to keep in mind that not every plant grows well here.
A case in point is blueberries, which grow in cooler climates and which he said are much more trouble than they’re worth to try and grow in the Flint Hills.
“Blueberries are native to areas that have much more acid soil, much higher humidity,” he said. “So (people) need to just go to the grocery store and buy blueberries … We have too much heat, low humidity and wind. It just tears them up.”
Sweetcorn grows well enough, he said, but isn’t worthwhile to grow in a small garden.
“Sweetcorn needs to be in large blocks — six to eight rows wide and at least 100 feet long — because of the way it pollinates,” Otte said. “You try to grow a single row of sweetcorn, you’re going to be disappointed. You’re not going to get what you want. So leave sweetcorn to the big growers.”
Most popular garden plants grow well in this region, however.
Tomatoes, squash, peppers, beans and melons, among many other things, are all fair game for local hobby gardeners.
And once the plants are in the ground?
Having a garden takes a large time commitment. According to Otte, people should spend at least an hour a day tending their plants.
Fertilizing is also important, he said.
“Basically you want a tenth of a pound of actual nitrogen — which is going to depend on what kind of fertilizer you’re using — per 100 square feet,” Otte said.
Fertilizer should be applied about three times during the growing season.
People can have their soil tested for nitrogen through Kansas State University via the extension office to see how much fertilizer their gardens need, he said.
“Don’t forget to fertilize, but don’t go overboard,” Otte said. “A lot of people either don’t fertilize at all or they kill them with kindness.”
