The ubiquitous nature of weeds can make them seem like they can grow anywhere, and that’s because they can. Weeds can grow anywhere there’s room for them to sprout, including gardens, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots. One of the things that helps weeds spread so much is how productive they can be at producing seeds. An actively growing weed plant will produce thousands of seeds and disperse those seeds throughout the season. One of the more recognizable weeds is the dandelion. During its growing season, a dandelion can effectively spread its seeds thanks in large part to the wind, which can blow seeds all over, thereby allowing a single dandelion to spread its seeds far and wide. Penn State Extension notes that successful weed plants share many characteristics, including an ability to reproduce both sexually and asexually. Successful weed plants also are clever in terms of getting around, as their seeds can attach to people and animals and even float on water. Weeds also put up a fight when they’re confronted by humans. Humans who try to pull weeds may instead break them. The broken weeds can then resprout, ultimately spreading their seeds again. The resiliency of weeds also is evident in their ability to stay dormant for long periods of time. For example, weeds can stay in the soil for years before germinating, proving that these unwelcome guests aren’t just pesky, but also patient.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys Munson's Prime in the early hours of Wednesday morning
- JCFD and Fort Riley practice basic firefighting skills in condemned Junction City residence
- Police Log 2-24-2021
- Fire destroys Munson's Prime steakhouse in the early hours of Wednesday morning
- Resident approaches county about problems with septic tank inspections, open records request
- Junction City girls' wrestlers finish season as state medalists
- KDOR’s Division of Vehicles Asks Kansans Taking Advantage of Driver’s License and ID Card Extensions to Begin Renewal Process
- MSG. Clifford D. Kilgore
- Blue Jay boys get three medals at state wrestling
- MSG (RET) George Helterbrand
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.