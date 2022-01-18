The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley kicked off the Big Red One Year of Family during an event hosted Jan. 12.
The year-long campaign focuses on bringing families and soldiers together to build strength and resilience, informing them about available resources on and around Fort Riley and showing appreciation for their continued support.
The Big Red One Year of Family will provide a venue that enables its families to be more resilient by aligning opportunities with the five dimensions of strength. It’s broken down into signature events, events and initiatives throughout the year for soldiers and families to take part in.
Signature events are impactful quarterly events to gather and celebrate the 1st Infantry Division’s diverse families. They are the cornerstones of the campaign and provide a venue to reiterate the importance of family.
Events are short in duration, typically a single-day occurrence. They are planned and conducted at the battalion, brigade and division levels.
Initiatives are longer duration involving multiple events over several months focused on a specific dimension of strength. They are planned and accomplished at the division or brigade level.
Emotional strength involves approaching life’s challenges in a positive, optimistic way by demonstrating self-control, stamina and good character with your choices and actions.
Family strength involves being part of a family unit that is safe, supportive and loving and providing the resources needed for all members to live in a healthy and secure environment.
Physical strength involves performing and excelling in physical activities that require aerobic fitness, endurance, strength, healthy body composition and flexibility derived through exercise, nutrition and training.
Spiritual strength involves one’s purpose, core values, beliefs, identity and life vision. Spirituality draws upon personal, philosophical, and/or religious teachings and forms the basis of character.
Social strength involves developing and maintaining trusted, valued relationships and friendships that are personally fulfilling and fostering good communication, including a comfortable exchange of ideas, views and experiences.
Upcoming events and initiatives include an obstacle race club, American Red Cross Youth Action campaign and coffee with Chaplains.
