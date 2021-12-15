Megan York’s nighttime photo of the “Old Trooper” statue on Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field was picked as the November winner in the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley photo of the month contest. Megan’s photo is currently on display in Victory Hall, the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building.

December’s photo contest is underway, with entries due by 5 p.m., Dec. 27. December’s theme is “Pets with Personality,” and residents of Fort Riley and surrounding communities should submit a photo that captures the family pet’s personality.

Recommended for you