Megan York’s nighttime photo of the “Old Trooper” statue on Fort Riley’s Cavalry Parade Field was picked as the November winner in the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley photo of the month contest. Megan’s photo is currently on display in Victory Hall, the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters building.
December’s photo contest is underway, with entries due by 5 p.m., Dec. 27. December’s theme is “Pets with Personality,” and residents of Fort Riley and surrounding communities should submit a photo that captures the family pet’s personality.
To enter a photo in the contest, follow the 1st Infantry Division on Instagram, like the competition announcement and submit your photo via direct message to the Instagram page. The contest is open to all residents of the Flint Hills region.
Each month’s winning photo will be featured on the Instagram page on the first Friday of the following month. A print of the winning photo will be displayed in Victory Hall for the remainder of that month. The monthly contest will continue through February.
This contest is not sponsored, administered or associated with Instagram. The winning photo does not imply U.S. Army endorsement. Entrants must be 13 years and older, submit their own creative work and that work must be in keeping with Army values and the monthly theme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.