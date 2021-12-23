1st Infantry Division warrant officer receives U.S. Army Transportation Corps’ top award
1st Infantry Division’s Mobility Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Young (right) is awarded the Reserve Warrant Officer of the Year 2020.

The 1st Infantry Division’s Mobility Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Young was awarded the Reserve Warrant Officer of the Year 2020 for his achievements during a division wide National Training Center Rotation. He was presented this award on Dec. 10 at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Deploying at a brigade level is no easy task, but deploying at a division level comes with additional challenges and preparation. For the first time in 30 years, the entire 1st Infantry Division deployed to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California September 2020 for NTC rotation 20-10. This rotation also came during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

