1st Infantry Division warrant officer receives U.S. Army Transportation Corps’ top award

The 1st Infantry Division’s Mobility Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Young was awarded the Reserve Warrant Officer of the Year 2020 for his achievements during a division wide National Training Center Rotation. He was presented this award on Dec. 10 at Fort Lee, Virginia.
Deploying at a brigade level is no easy task, but deploying at a division level comes with additional challenges and preparation. For the first time in 30 years, the entire 1st Infantry Division deployed to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California September 2020 for NTC rotation 20-10. This rotation also came during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.
“My role was to get everyone deployed to NTC and then redeployed. What made this rotation unique is usually when you do an NTC rotation it’s just one brigade. This was a division level rotation including the brigades that supported the division as well as brigades from Fort Bragg, Fort Bliss, and elements from the National Guard and Reserve Units to support the division level rotation,” said CW2 John Young. “What made this extremely challenging is I had to synchronize each one of those movements into the NTC footprint. I had to synchronize all those movements into theater so there would be no congestion and we also ensured that we kept accountability of all personnel and equipment.”
Lt. Col. Paul Licata, 1st Infantry Division Assistant Chief of Staff G4 Chief of Sustainment, said Young was instrumental in deploying and redeploying almost the entire division since his arrival to Fort Riley in January 2020.
“Chief Young has been the senior mobility tech in the division as a relatively junior officer during a time of very intensive deployments for the division,” Licata said. “Without his efforts we wouldn’t have been able to deploy and redeploy the division as successfully as we have over the last 18-24 months and he’s just been an outstanding member of the team.”
The U.S. Army Transportation Corps Reserve Warrant Officer of the Year award recognizes individuals who have served the Transportation Corps with distinction. The program maintains and enhances the legacy of the Transportation Corps and promotes cohesiveness and esprit de corps.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be nominated for this award, and if it wasn’t for all the soldiers and the 1ID team I wouldn’t be receiving this award,” Young said. “There’s no way I could’ve accomplished anything if it wasn’t for the amazing support that I got from the staff all the way down to the company level.”
