U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, the incoming deputy commanding general-support, 1st Infantry Division, officially assumes duties as DCG-S during the Victory With Honors ceremony at Victory Hall on Fort Riley June 24. Knell is the first female deputy commanding general in 1ID and the first officer of the Military Police branch to hold a DCG position in an army division.
Outgoing Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman receives a folded flag from U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jason Wright, president of the Fort Riley Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, during the Victory With Honors ceremony at Victory Hall on Fort Riley June 24.
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, incoming deputy commanding general-support, 1st Infantry Division, presents U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, outgoing deputy commanding general-support, 1st Infantry Division, with the Legion Of Merit award during the Victory With Honors ceremony at Victory Hall on Fort Riley June 24. Norman received the award for his service to the nation as 1ID’s DCG-S.
