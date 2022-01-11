The 1st Infantry Division command team honored departing Brig. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, Deputy Commanding General — Maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, with a Victory with Honors ceremony, Jan. 7, which included the salute battery firing a ceremonial salute.

Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley recognized and thanked Gainey for his accomplishments.

