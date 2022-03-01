From left to right: David Mackay (Director of Theatre/KSU), Matthew Wassom (Psychology/KSU), Col. Thomas Brandon “Bull” Smith (2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander – 1st Infantry Division/Fort Riley), Jeff Underhill (Mayor of Junction City), Janet Nichols (Military Communication Liaison), Joe Wilk (Combative Sports Center Owner, Anthony Pablo (1ST Infantry Division Chief of Protocol), Maj. Evans Perperis (1st Infantry Division Engagement Cell)
Col. Thomas Brandon “Bull” Smith, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander, 1st Infantry Division/Fort Riley, thanks Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill, for flying all the way to California to visit 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at the National training center.
From left to right: David Mackay (Director of Theatre/KSU), Matthew Wassom (Psychology/KSU), Col. Thomas Brandon “Bull” Smith (2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander – 1st Infantry Division/Fort Riley), Jeff Underhill (Mayor of Junction City), Janet Nichols (Military Communication Liaison), Joe Wilk (Combative Sports Center Owner, Anthony Pablo (1ST Infantry Division Chief of Protocol), Maj. Evans Perperis (1st Infantry Division Engagement Cell)
Col. Thomas Brandon “Bull” Smith, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander, 1st Infantry Division/Fort Riley, thanks Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill, for flying all the way to California to visit 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at the National training center.
Community outreach is one of the Army’s many goals, but last month, Junction City and Manhattan leaders demonstrated that outreach is a two-way street by visiting troops training in California.
On Feb. 19, area leaders of Manhattan and Junction City, including Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill, flew to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California to the to see the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and some of its battalions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.