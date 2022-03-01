From left to right: David Mackay (Director of Theatre/KSU), Matthew Wassom (Psychology/KSU), Col. Thomas Brandon “Bull” Smith (2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander – 1st Infantry Division/Fort Riley), Jeff Underhill (Mayor of Junction City), Janet Nichols (Military Communication Liaison), Joe Wilk (Combative Sports Center Owner, Anthony Pablo (1ST Infantry Division Chief of Protocol), Maj. Evans Perperis (1st Infantry Division Engagement Cell)
Col. Thomas Brandon “Bull” Smith, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander, 1st Infantry Division/Fort Riley, thanks Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill, for flying all the way to California to visit 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at the National training center.
Community outreach is one of the Army’s many goals, but last month, Junction City and Manhattan leaders demonstrated that outreach is a two-way street by visiting troops training in California.
On Feb. 19, area leaders of Manhattan and Junction City, including Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill, flew to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California to the to see the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and some of its battalions.
Others who visited included Janet Nichols Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce military community liaison; David Mackay, associate director of the theater program at K-State; Matthew Wassom, director at Katie’s Way; and Joe Wilk of Combative Sports Center.
“The visit was interactive and focused not only on community outreach but also on giving these community leaders a better understanding of how to help soldiers and veterans reintegrate themselves into the community after being in a combat zone or separating from the armed forces,” Lydia Laga, public affairs officer, said. “Assisting soldiers in putting a face to their community leaders outside of uniform gives them a sense of belonging to more than only the armed forces.”
Underhill said Fort Riley is very important to the local community and its growth. He said Junction City holds programs to assist military families, as well, so the community gives back.
“Fort Riley has a huge influence on our local economy,” he said. “Without this base, we would be struggling as a community. However, just like Fort Riley is helping the local economy, Junction City has a program that helps facilitate youth sports and partnerships with military families. These programs help families come together and have a sense of belonging.”
Mackay started a new veterans art program at Kansas University and said he thinks that what he saw at the NTC will enhance his ability to support local veterans with his workshop.
“Understanding the hierarchy, the camaraderie, and respect among soldiers in the armed forces as a community gives a better understanding of why and how transitioning can be a challenge. They are leaving a well-planned system to start over in an unplanned world,” he said. “Using Shakespeare and his expression of the human condition can help bring back a sense of belonging in this new world. Shakespeare speaks to a deep truth about the complexity of the human condition. Allowing veterans to express how they’re feeling about that new world in an artistic form, just like Shakespeare, can be almost therapeutic.”
With his background in stress management and psychology, Wassom mentioned a few tips soldiers should follow for stress management in a training environment and at home.
“The basic principles for the physical portion of stress are sleep, nutrition, and hydration. The military also reinforces these three things all the time; that is why you have a rest cycle in training,” he said. “After taking care of the health basis, you need to take care of the emotional part of yourself. You need to take time to process your day; you need to process the positives and negatives that happen every day. Then, when you get into a private space at the end of the day, you need to stop your brain and think only about what you can carry on to the next day and what you can leave in the previous day.”
Wilk said physical fitness and combative can help soldiers thrive in a stressful environment.
“Physical fitness is a core warrior task because fitness, in general, keeps your morale and energy level balanced,” he said. “I think all soldiers should be able to fight close hand to hand on the battlefield.”
As a military spouse, Nichols said having soldiers participating in community outreach and community service allows them to see more “behind the Fort Riley gate.”
“Community service helps curate camaraderie and build strength, just like the military,” she said. “When soldiers leave for training, knowing what is in their community and what their community is about allows them to leave their family with the peace of mind that they are in a good place and will get immediate help if needed.”
Laga said community outreach helps the brigade influence changes in the community because the brigade knows the issues in the community, can teach people how to address issues and can see community leaders supporting their soldiers.
