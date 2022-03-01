Community outreach is one of the Army’s many goals, but last month, Junction City and Manhattan leaders demonstrated that outreach is a two-way street by visiting troops training in California.

On Feb. 19, area leaders of Manhattan and Junction City, including Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill, flew to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in California to the to see the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and some of its battalions.

