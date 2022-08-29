TOURING
Gen. James C. McConville, center, Chief of Staff of the Army, and Brig. Gen. Naive Knell, left, 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, attend a brief led by the garrison commander Thursday on Fort Riley. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, visited the installation with McConville to speak with soldiers and leaders.

 Photo by U.S. Army

FORT RILEY — Fort Riley is in the middle of everything, Sen. Moran told Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville last week.

Moran hosted McConville on a visit to the installation Thursday.