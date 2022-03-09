Birth Announcement Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birth AnnouncementKunzalo José Rodney-Rich was born at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Feb. 3, 2022 to mother Deseray Rodney, of Junction City.His family includes a brother, Mateõ Rodney-Rich, grandparents, Kelly Mann, of Junction City, Thomas and Lisa Rodney, of St. George, and Stacy and Thomas McGuire, of Topeka.His great grandparents are Grant and Mary Olds, of Junction City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUSD 475 board to vote on mask policy MondayResidents bring more meatpacking plant concerns to city commissionJC Main Street updates community members on program impactGov. Laura Kelly 'in awe' of new Junction City High SchoolDarrel Keith PenlandCommunity continues to push against possibility of slaughterhouseRobert Wirt CrofootPolice logs 03-08-22Kansas holds fun adventures for springPolice Logs Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRobert Wirt Crofoot (3) Local display ads by PaperG Newspaper Ads CHAPMAN VALLEY MANOR Herington Hospital 2x5 Help Fort Riley Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
