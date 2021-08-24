Emilia Grace Outman Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baby's Name Emilia Grace OutmanDate of Birth August 13, 2021Place of Birth Irwin Army Community Hospital650 Huebner Rd, Fort Riley, KS 66442Birth Weight 8lbs 7.6ozParents SPC. Michael Outman & Alexandria Outman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJC Main Street logo contest finalists selectedStudents spread positivity as JCHS teachers return to workChez Matou owner to donate profits to Haitian earthquake reliefBrandon Martino SentencingMartino sentenced in child sexual abuse caseDelta variant spreads rapidly in Geary County CommunityTerry James MockBliss runs for school board in the hopes of implementing new programs, preventing CRT from entering districtMultiple arrests made in 2017 homicide1st Infantry Division Soldiers focus on Virtue, during Big Red One Year of Honor Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSon of Junction City Police Chief arrested (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget Branch Bulletin
