Baby's Name Emilia Grace Outman

Date of Birth August 13, 2021

Place of Birth Irwin Army Community Hospital

650 Huebner Rd, Fort Riley, KS 66442

Birth Weight 8lbs 7.6oz

Parents SPC. Michael Outman & Alexandria Outman

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.