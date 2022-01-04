Briefs
Hauling natural Christmas trees
For many years, Geary County Fish and Game Association has collected and hauled natural Christmas trees after the Holiday for use as wildlife or fish habitats or for grinding into mulch. This keeps them out of the landfills and benefits the environment. The empty lot at 14th and Jackson Streets in Junction City was made available to them again this year as the collection point. When people take down their trees down, they should remove all ornaments, lights and stands and deposit it in the pile at that location. Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m. has been scheduled for hauling the trees to the recycle point. Help with this project is always welcome.
Oath of Office
Tammy Melton, Junction City Clerk, announced that the Oath of Office for Elected City Commissioners Jeff Underhill, Ronna Larson and Matthew Bea will take place on Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:55 p.m. in the Commission Chambers located at 701 N. Jefferson St., Junction City, Kansas with the City Commission Meeting starting at 7 p.m.
Mental Health Carry-Out Creation
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has a special edition carry-out creation for January, focused on mental health. Enjoy a day of pampering to recover from the holidays. Limited spots are available. Registration is open, and pick-up at the library starts Jan. 6.
Art and Writing Contest
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library invites all community members to participate in their 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art and Writing Contest. before Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Categories include an art contest with four age divisions including grades K-12 and an adult division and an essay/poetry contest with two divisions of grades 6-12 and adults. Work will be judged on originality, relevance and presentation. Essays must be 500 words or less, typed and double-spaced, 12 point font. Multimedia for the art contest can be submitted by flash drive or email. Submit entries to the library at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Jazz Concert
In partnership with the CL Hoover Opera House, Aging Well will be hosting a Jazz Concert on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. The fundraising event was originally going to take place in December but was rescheduled due to water issues in Junction City. The event, sponsored by R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation, will feature the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, one of the nation’s preeminent large bands, performing classic and original repertoire. The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is committed to “celebrating the past and embracing the future” in all of its artistic endeavors. The programs it delivers are innovative, yet rooted in tradition. Aging Well has a similar focus to provide innovative options for senior care and services, all rooted in a tradition of quality care. Mark your calendars for the event.
Fort Riley photo contest
The 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, is hosting an Instagram photo of the month contest to entrants 13 and older. The contest will open the first day of each month until February. On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month will be featured on their Instagram page, instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. A copy will be displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters building. To participate, community members need to follow the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram page, “like” the competition announcement post and submit their photo via direct message to the Instagram page.
