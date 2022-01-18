Briefs
Local students named on Dean’s Lists
Kayla Hardin, of Junction City, was named on the Dean’s List for Austin Peay State University. Matthew Widener, of Junction City, and Michael Olson and Stephanie Wilson, both of Fort Riley, were named on Southern New Hampshire University’s Dean’s List. Breanna Sargent and Alycia Halliday-Broome, both of Fort Riley, and Jarrett Evangelista, of Junction City were named on the President’s List for SNHU. Upper Iowa University Fall 2021 Dean’s List includes Albert Arthur and Melina Sauza from Fort Riley and Jan Cruz, Patrick Franzen, Charissa Myers and Jesus Severino from Junction City.
Hauling natural Christmas trees
For many years, Geary County Fish and Game Association has collected and hauled natural Christmas trees after the Holiday for use as wildlife or fish habitats or for grinding into mulch. This keeps them out of the landfills and benefits the environment. The empty lot at 14th and Jackson Streets in Junction City was made available to them again this year as the collection point. When people take down their trees down, they should remove all ornaments, lights and stands and deposit it in the pile at that location. Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m. has been scheduled for hauling the trees to the recycle point. Help with this project is always welcome.
Mental Health Carry-Out Creation
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has a special edition carry-out creation for January, focused on mental health. Enjoy a day of pampering to recover from the holidays. Limited spots are available. Registration is open, and pick-up at the library starts Jan. 6.
Community Forum
The Junction City Main Street board postponed the Community Forum, given the growing cases of COVID, one of the speakers having to present via zoom and the fact that the presence of increased cases would take away from the goal of a “community dialogue,” as the elderly and those closely tracking the pandemic would not attend. The speakers support the decision and still would like to participate in a re-scheduled forum, probably in March. Terry Butler is checking for potential dates to avoid conflicts and to make sure it is a day that the community would be able to attend.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Jazz Concert
In partnership with the CL Hoover Opera House, Aging Well will be hosting a Jazz Concert on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. The fundraising event was originally going to take place in December but was rescheduled due to water issues in Junction City. The event, sponsored by R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation, will feature the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, one of the nation’s preeminent large bands, performing classic and original repertoire. The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is committed to “celebrating the past and embracing the future” in all of its artistic endeavors. The programs it delivers are innovative, yet rooted in tradition. Aging Well has a similar focus to provide innovative options for senior care and services, all rooted in a tradition of quality care. Mark your calendars for the event.
Fort Riley photo contest
The 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, is hosting an Instagram photo of the month contest to entrants 13 and older. The contest will open the first day of each month until February. On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month will be featured on their Instagram page, instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. A copy will be displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters building. To participate, community members need to follow the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram page, “like” the competition announcement post and submit their photo via direct message to the Instagram page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.