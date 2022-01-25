Briefs
Local student named on Dean’s List
Breanna Miles, of Chapman, was named on the Dean’s List for Campbellsville University.
Megan Berry and Isaac Williams, both of Junction City, were named on the Dean’s List for Missouri State University.
Peyton Kitchens, of Chapman, and Jared Benton, Xavier Cason, Paige Fink and Makayla Powell, all of Junction City, were named on the Dean’s List for Emporia State University.
Taylor Morgan Briggs, of Chapman, was named on the Dean’s List for Iowa State University.
State of Education
Geary County Schools, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., will hold the 2022 State of Education in the Junction City High School auditorium. The event will include presentations regarding the district’s current and upcoming plans for teaching and learning, operations, finance, personnel services and more. There will also be numerous performances by students and recognition of the district’s recent award recipients. The details of the event are subject to change given the current COVID-19 conditions
Hauling natural Christmas trees
For many years, Geary County Fish and Game Association has collected and hauled natural Christmas trees after the Holiday for use as wildlife or fish habitats or for grinding into mulch. This keeps them out of the landfills and benefits the environment. The empty lot at 14th and Jackson Streets in Junction City was made available to them again this year as the collection point. When people take down their trees down, they should remove all ornaments, lights and stands and deposit it in the pile at that location. Saturday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m. has been scheduled for hauling the trees to the recycle point. Help with this project is always welcome.
Mental Health Carry-Out Creation
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has a special edition carry-out creation for January, focused on mental health. Enjoy a day of pampering to recover from the holidays. Limited spots are available. Registration is open, and pick-up at the library started Jan. 6.
Community Forum
The Junction City Main Street board postponed the Community Forum, given the growing cases of COVID, one of the speakers having to present via zoom and the fact that the presence of increased cases would take away from the goal of a “community dialogue,” as the elderly and those closely tracking the pandemic would not attend. The speakers support the decision and still would like to participate in a re-scheduled forum, probably in March. Terry Butler is checking for potential dates to avoid conflicts and to make sure it is a day that the community would be able to attend.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Fort Riley photo contest
The 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, is hosting an Instagram photo of the month contest to entrants 13 and older. The contest will open the first day of each month until February. On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month will be featured on their Instagram page, instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. A copy will be displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters building. To participate, community members need to follow the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram page, “like” the competition announcement post and submit their photo via direct message to the Instagram page.
