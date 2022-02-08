Briefs
Local student named on Dean’s List
Taralyn Guthrie of Junction City was named to James Madison University president’s list.
Morgan Poole, of Alta Vista, Margaret Bryant, Jacobee Clason, Judy Majid Michel, Chelsea Newbrough, David Ochner, Shakira Santiago, Sydney Schroeder and Samantha Walker, all of Fort Riley, Taylor Curtrightand, of Milford, and Cameron Augustine, Neil Baker, Max Bazan, Michael Bennett, Austin Boyer, Autumn Brown, Brianna Bushell, Charles Caudill, Kristin Chaney, Daniel Chang, Lake Deam, Alora Duran, Cyjay Echon, Santiago Gonzalez, Timothy Gottschalk, Nathan Green, Anne Johnson, Kimberley Lasluisa, Ruth Mekuria, Kaila Musinski, Megan Nelson, Patricia Noriega, Breanna Palmer, Kailey Slaughter, JoAnna Smith, Phoebe Smith, Christine Turnbow, Lexe West, Darren Witmer, Heather Zamora, Jaydon Zima, all of Junction City, received honors from Kansas State University.
Drive By Honk and Wave for 100th Birthday
Celebrate Levi “Sarge” Nelson’s 100th Birthday in the parking lot at 6th and Washington Streets in Junction City on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. Line up in the parking lot to be a part of the Birthday parade. For more information, contact Charles at 785-492-5970 or Amanda at 785-762-2632.
State of Education
Due to concerns of the current COVID-19 conditions, Geary County Schools rescheduled the 2022 State of Education to Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Junction City High School auditorium. The event will include presentations regarding the district’s current and upcoming plans for teaching and learning, operations, finance, personnel services and more. There will also be numerous performances by students and recognition of the district’s recent award recipients. The details of the event are subject to change given the current COVID-19 conditions
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Local 4-H News:
4-H Club Day
4-H Club Day will be held Feb. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Pre-entry forms are due to the Extension Office or online at http://tinyurl.com/4HDay2022 by Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. 4-H Day is a great way to practice speaking in front of others, practice parliamentary procedure skills and showcase talents. Room monitors are also needed for Geary County 4-H Day. Call the Extension Office at 785-238-4161 or email Ginger at gkopfer@ksu.edu to volunteer.
Kansas 4-H Citizenship in Action
Kansas 4-H Citizenship in Action event will be held Sunday, Feb. 20 through Monday, Feb. 21 in Topeka. All youth who are at least 13 years old are eligible to attend. The purpose of this event is for Kansas 4-H members to learn how the state legislative process works and how their voice and participation in decision-making can make a difference in their communities. Registration and further information can be found at https://www.kansas4-h.org/events-activities/conferences-events/citizenship-in-action/index.html or contact the Extension Office. The registration deadline is Feb. 1.
State and County 4-H Scholarships
Applications for both state 4-H and county 4-H scholarships are due by March and will be submitted online via a separate application. The state 4-H website has a link to the online application and more information. The link for the county scholarship application and information can be found online at geary.k-state.edu/4-h/forms.html
K-State Youth Livestock Program
Junior Sheep Producer Day is March 19 and registration deadline is Feb. 25. Junior Beef Producer Day is March 5 and registration deadline is Feb. 11. More information on these events is available online or at the Extension Office. The K-State Youth Livestock Program has Twitter and Facebook accounts to keep people updated on information and deadlines. Go to the website to find links to the social media.
Project Meeting Presenters
Geary County 4-H is seeking teens and adults who would like to present one of the remaining 4-H Project Meeting Evenings this year. Available dates are March 7, April 4, and May 2. Meetings usually start at 6:30 p.m., last about an hour and include sharing of information and hands-on activities. Contact Ginger at 785-238-4161 or gkopfer@ksu.edu if interested.
