Local student named on Dean’s List
Olivia Haffner, of Junction City was named on the Dean’s List for Quincy University.
Trash to be picked up day after typical due to holiday
Trash/garbage will be picked up the workday after it is typically picked up between Feb. 21-26 due to Presidents’ Day. To ensure pick-up, your trash should be set out by 6 a.m. Carts should be removed from the curb-alley by the following day of their scheduled pick up. Additional items that are set out may require making arrangements for a special pick up. Customers with questions should call the Junction City Department of Public Works at 785-238-7142.
Meeting about beef harvesting plant
The public is invited to the C. L. Hoover Opera House on Feb. 26 from 10:45 a.m. to noon to hear about the social and physical infrastructure impact that the proposed beef slaughterhouse will have on the community.
Thundering Cats Big Band to perform
The CL Hoover Opera House welcomes the Thundering Cats Big Band to the stage on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Thundering Cats Big Band was founded in Manhattan, Kansas in 2009. Its members consist of local musicians from all walks of life. Thundering Cats Big Band play the classics as well as more contemporary music. Sharing the stage is Manhattan, Kansas resident, Emily Markley, who graduated from the New School for Jazz in New York City with a degree in Vocal Jazz. Joining Emily is local musician Steve Seitz, technical director for the C.L. Hoover Opera House for 10 years. Steve performs at area venues in his spare time, singing and playing the guitar. Tickets are only $10 and are available at jcoperahouse.org or call 785-238-3906.
Orientation for New Gun Owners
Geary County Fish and Game Association is offering an Orientation for New Gun Owners for those who would like to learn more about safe operation, storage, ammunition, cleaning and shooting their newly acquired firearm. The session will be held on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at Sportsman’s Acres, 3922 Highway K-244 Spur, Junction City, Kansas. This facility is just south of Milford Lake Dam. The cost is $10 per person. Training will be specific to the firearms brought to the class and will be conducted by NRA certified instructors. Range time will be included if weather permits. Participants should bring their firearm and ammunition. Class size is limited so pre-registration is required. For more information and to sign-up, contact Dan Hammond at danhammondsr@yahoo.com.
State of Education
Due to concerns of the current COVID-19 conditions, Geary County Schools rescheduled the 2022 State of Education to Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Junction City High School auditorium. The event will include presentations regarding the district’s current and upcoming plans for teaching and learning, operations, finance, personnel services and more. There will also be numerous performances by students and recognition of the district’s recent award recipients. The details of the event are subject to change given the current COVID-19 conditions
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Local 4-H News:
Regional 4-H Day
Regional 4-H Day will be held on March 26 in Clay Center at the high school. Those eligible to compete will need to let the extension office know by Feb. 28 if they plan to do so.
Youth livestock events
The K-State Youth Livestock Program Junior Beef Producer Day is March 5. Junior Sheep Producer Day is March 19. Registration is still open for Junior Sheep Producer Day. More information can be found on the website of the extension office, as well as its social media pages.
State and County 4-H Scholarships
Applications for both state 4-H and county 4-H scholarships are due by March and will be submitted online via a separate application. The state 4-H website has a link to the online application and more information. The link for the county scholarship application and information can be found online at geary.k-state.edu/4-h/forms.html
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
