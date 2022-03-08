Briefs
King Midas Fundraising Concert
As part of the final push to reach their $3.5 million fundraising goal, Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus will be hosting a King Midas band concert. King Midas offers a range of oldies and rock and roll music. The concert, which will be held on April 23 at Acorns Resort Convention Center in Milford, begins at 6:30 p.m. The $50 tickets are available online at www.agingwellseniorliving.com or from any Aging Well Board Member or Advocate. Sponsorship opportunities are still available through the website as well. Seats are limited, so early ticket purchase is encouraged.
Free N95 masks
Konza Prairie Community Health recently received a supply of N95 masks for free public distribution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Konza is partnering with the health departments in Geary and Riley Counties to ensure distribution of these masks to patients and vulnerable members of the community. Call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.
St. Paddy’s Day Potato Bar
United Way of Junction City/Geary County will hold a St. Paddy’s Day Potato Bar at the Episcopal Church at 4th and Adams on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $6, while supplies last, people can buy a baked potato, toppings and bottled water. Delivery or drive-through. The potatoes are provided by M. Kilpatrick and J. Hagerty.
State of Education
Geary County Schools 2022 State of Education is Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Junction City High School auditorium. The event will include presentations regarding the district’s current and upcoming plans for teaching and learning, operations, finance, personnel services and more. There will also be numerous performances by students and recognition of the district’s recent award recipients. The details of the event are subject to change given the current COVID-19 conditions
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Local 4-H News:
Regional 4-H Day
Regional 4-H Day will be held on March 26 in Clay Center at the high school.
Youth livestock events
The K-State Youth Livestock Program Junior Sheep Producer Day is March 19. More information can be found on the website of the extension office, as well as its social media pages.
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
