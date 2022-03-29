Briefs
Golf Scramble
The Junction City Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble event will be on May 6 at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Milford. There will be a hole in one contest, longest drive contest, longest putt contest, prizes and raffles and lunch. The cost is $100 per person, which includes green fees, cart, dinner and drink ticket. Sponsorships are available. Register for the event at jcacc.org/golf-scramble. Registration for the event starts at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.
King Midas Fundraising Concert
As part of the final push to reach their $3.5 million fundraising goal, Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus will be hosting a King Midas band concert. King Midas offers a range of oldies and rock and roll music. The concert, which will be held on April 23 at Acorns Resort Convention Center in Milford, begins at 6:30 p.m. The $50 tickets are available online at www.agingwellseniorliving.com or from any Aging Well Board Member or Advocate. Sponsorship opportunities are still available through the website as well. Seats are limited, so early ticket purchase is encouraged.
Free N95 masks
Konza Prairie Community Health recently received a supply of N95 masks for free public distribution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Konza is partnering with the health departments in Geary and Riley Counties to ensure distribution of these masks to patients and vulnerable members of the community. Call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.
St. Francis Xavier School Enrollment
St. Francis Xavier School is currently enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Families interested in Pre-K through 12th grades are invited to learn more about the educational opportunities available. Registration packets can be picked up at the school office Monday-Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. or can be printed from the school website at saintxrams.org. Enroll early to save on registration fees. Contact the school at 785-238-2841 for additional information.
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Local 4-H News:
4-H/Sr. Citizens Building Annual Fund Raiser
The Geary County 4-H/Sr. Citizens Building Committee announced that the 4-H/Sr. Citizen’s Building annual fund raiser is returning this year. It will be held Saturday evening, April 2 at the 4-H/Sr. Citizen’s Building, 1025 South Spring Valley Road, Junction City. The catered dinner will be served from 6-6:45 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for 12 and under. There will be silent auction items, raffle items and live auction items. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards building improvements and upgrades. Tickets are available at the Geary County Extension Office, 119 East 9th St. in Junction City, the Geary County Sr. Citizens office and from Building Committee members. For more information or to volunteer to help, contact the Geary County K-State Research and Extension Office at 785-238-4161.
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.