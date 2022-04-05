Briefs
Freedom Fest Fundraiser Dinner
Freedom Fest is holding a fundraiser dinner on April 9 from 6-10 p.m. at the Junction City Municipal Building Gymnasium. The event includes music by Platinum Express Featuring JJ Johnson and catering by JC BBQ Grill. The menu is pulled pork. There will be a cash bar and dancing. Purchase tickets for $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight at the Junction City Opera House, Junction City Municipal Building customer service, RE/MAX Signature Properties or by calling 785-307-8160.
In memory
Grandma left us at 102 years old. Come and see some of what she left us at a garage sale at 617 Sheridan Drive on Saturday, April 9
Job’s Daughters Girls Youth Day
Job’s Daughters is holding a Girl’s Youth Day at the Junction City Masonic Lodge at 722 N. Washington St. on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for girls ages 8-18 for free. The event will include games, prizes, arts and crafts, cookie decorating and snacks. Attendees can also bring items for the JC Animal Shelter donation drive.
King Midas Concert tickets on sale
Good old rock n’ roll has spanned the generations as a favorite choice of music, and The King Midas band has been performing those favorites throughout Central Kansas since 1965. The King Midas Band will be performing many favorites during the Aging Well Benefit Concert on April 23. Songs like Heart of Rock Roll, Brown Eyed Girl, Shake Rattle and Roll, Splish Splash and many more will make for an enjoyable evening. Seats are limited and tickets are only $50. Go to www.agingwellseniorliving.com to order tickets today or connect with any board member for more information.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School open house
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School at 200 N. Washington St. in Junction City is holding an open house for prospective families to see the school and meet the staff members. Prospective families with children going into Pre-K through 12th Grade may come on April 11 to the open house from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will include a campus tour and refreshments. There will be a meet and greet with staff who can answer questions families may have. To attend, contact principal Shawn Augustine by April 4 at 785-238-2841 or email principal@saintxrams.org.
Geary County Landfill open to public April 16
Geary County Landfill will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16 and May 21. Only brush, tree limbs and trees will be accepted. Questions should be directed to Geary County Public Works Department at 785-238-3612.
Registration for Boys State of Kansas 2022 Session Continues
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas has announced that registration for its 2022 session will continue through the end of May, pending space availability. The 84th edition of the program is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Visit ksbstate.org to register. Nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate. The cost is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Potential sponsors or those with questions should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or 785-550-6492.
Golf Scramble
The Junction City Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble event will be on May 6 at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Milford. There will be a hole in one contest, longest drive contest, longest putt contest, prizes and raffles and lunch. The cost is $100 per person, which includes green fees, cart, dinner and drink ticket. Sponsorships are available. Register for the event at jcacc.org/golf-scramble. Registration for the event starts at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.
King Midas Fundraising Concert
As part of the final push to reach their $3.5 million fundraising goal, Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus will be hosting a King Midas band concert. King Midas offers a range of oldies and rock and roll music. The concert, which will be held on April 23 at Acorns Resort Convention Center in Milford, begins at 6:30 p.m. The $50 tickets are available online at www.agingwellseniorliving.com or from any Aging Well Board Member or Advocate. Sponsorship opportunities are still available through the website as well. Seats are limited, so early ticket purchase is encouraged.
Free N95 masks
Konza Prairie Community Health recently received a supply of N95 masks for free public distribution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Konza is partnering with the health departments in Geary and Riley Counties to ensure distribution of these masks to patients and vulnerable members of the community. Call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Local 4-H News:
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
