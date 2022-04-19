Briefs
St. X Auction
The St. Xavier annual auction will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 5 p.m. The event will take place in the Bradley Gymnasium at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. It will feature a catered meal from Hog Wild Pit BBQ, homemade desserts, an open bar, a raffle and other cash games. There will be a variety of silent and live auction items to bid on and an opportunity to donate to locker room renovation. Tickets are $55 per person. Call 785-238-2841.
Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup
St. Francis Xavier School will hold its Preschool and Kindergarten Roundup on Tuesday April 26 from 6-7 p.m. Bring your little buckaroos by to meet the teachers, tour the classrooms and puck up enrollment packets. Enter through the gym doors off of the school parking lot.
Raise the Roof Fundraiser
The Geary County Historical Society will host the “Raise the Roof” Fitness Fair on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, which is intended to raise money for the museum’s new roof, is in partnership with local gyms and fitness centers which are offering hour long classes throughout the day, as well as raffle prizes. Among the classes offered is Yoga, Zumba, Martial Arts, Boxing, Ballroom Dancing and a kid’s gymnastics class. Wristbands for the event will be sold through the month of May for $15 or purchased at the gate for $20. Food trucks and vendors will also be present. The event is sponsored by D.E.L. Motors and Subway, and all proceeds directly benefit the Historical Society. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event or offering a fitness class should contact the museum at 785-238-1666.
Operation Clean Sweep
Volunteer to help clean up the city for Earth Day during the annual city clean up event on April 23. Report to Spin City at 915 S. Washington St. in Junction City at 8 a.m., drive to pickup locations at 8:30 a.m. and return to Spin City for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers should bring gloves and drinking water.
King Midas Concert tickets on sale
Good old rock n’ roll has spanned the generations as a favorite choice of music, and The King Midas band has been performing those favorites throughout Central Kansas since 1965. The King Midas Band will be performing many favorites during the Aging Well Benefit Concert on April 23. Songs like Heart of Rock Roll, Brown Eyed Girl, Shake Rattle and Roll, Splish Splash and many more will make for an enjoyable evening. Seats are limited and tickets are only $50. Go to www.agingwellseniorliving.com to order tickets today or connect with any board member for more information.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School open house
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School at 200 N. Washington St. in Junction City is holding an open house for prospective families to see the school and meet the staff members. Prospective families with children going into Pre-K through 12th Grade may come on April 11 to the open house from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will include a campus tour and refreshments. There will be a meet and greet with staff who can answer questions families may have. To attend, contact principal Shawn Augustine by April 4 at 785-238-2841 or email principal@saintxrams.org.
Registration for Boys State of Kansas 2022 Session Continues
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas has announced that registration for its 2022 session will continue through the end of May, pending space availability. The 84th edition of the program is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Visit ksbstate.org to register. Nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate. The cost is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Potential sponsors or those with questions should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or 785-550-6492.
Golf Scramble
The Junction City Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble event will be on May 6 at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Milford. There will be a hole in one contest, longest drive contest, longest putt contest, prizes and raffles and lunch. The cost is $100 per person, which includes green fees, cart, dinner and drink ticket. Sponsorships are available. Register for the event at jcacc.org/golf-scramble. Registration for the event starts at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.
Free N95 masks
Konza Prairie Community Health recently received a supply of N95 masks for free public distribution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Konza is partnering with the health departments in Geary and Riley Counties to ensure distribution of these masks to patients and vulnerable members of the community. Call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Local 4-H News:
Purple Power Pack Day Camp
4-H youth who have completed grades 1-5 may register for Purple Power Pack Day Camp. The day camp will take place at Rock Springs Ranch 4-H Camp on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The camp costs $30, and registration is due by May 1. Children 14 years old by June 4 may apply to be a counselor, which is free. Counselors will have a May 26 evening training and a June 4-5 overnight experience after campers depart.
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.