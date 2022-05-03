Briefs
United Way Volunteer Appreciation
The United Way of Junction City Geary County Volunteer Appreciation Dinner will take place at Milford Lake Conference Center at 6:30 p.m. May 5. The cost is $10 per person or $50 per table.
Raise the Roof Fundraiser
The Geary County Historical Society will host the “Raise the Roof” Fitness Fair on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, to raise money for the museum’s new roof, is in partnership with local gyms and fitness centers which are offering hour long classes throughout the day, as well as raffle prizes. Wristbands for the event are $15 or purchased at the gate for $20. Food trucks and vendors will also be present. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event or offering a fitness class should contact the museum at 785-238-1666.
Cruising 4 CASA
Cruising 4 CASA will take place May 14. The motorcycle cruise will include stops at City Cycle, Sweet Creations, Mama C’s, Sips and The Cove. The event includes prizes for the best and worst hands and a 50/50 raffle. The buy-in is $15 and any additional hands are $5. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at City Cycle Sales, with first out at 11 a.m. and last in at 2:30 p.m.
70s Adult Night Out
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation will host a 70s Adult Night Out at Spin City on June 4 at 6 p.m. The cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes dinner, two drink tickets and snacks. For tickets or to sponsor the event, contact Tracy Geisler at geislert@gchks.org
Registration for Boys State of Kansas 2022 Session Continues
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas registration for its 2022 session will continue through the end of May. The 84th edition of the program is scheduled to be held June 5-11 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Visit ksbstate.org to register. Nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate. The cost is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Potential sponsors or those with questions should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or 785-550-6492.
Golf Scramble
The Junction City Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble event will be on May 6 at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Milford. There will be a hole in one contest, longest drive contest, longest putt contest, prizes and raffles and lunch. The cost is $100 per person, which includes green fees, cart, dinner and drink ticket. Sponsorships are available. Register for the event at jcacc.org/golf-scramble. Registration for the event starts at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.
Free N95 masks
Konza Prairie Community Health recently received a supply of N95 masks for free public distribution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Konza is partnering with the health departments in Geary and Riley Counties to ensure distribution of these masks to patients and vulnerable members of the community. Call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Local 4-H News:
Purple Power Pack Day Camp
4-H youth who have completed grades 1-5 may register for Purple Power Pack Day Camp. The day camp will take place at Rock Springs Ranch 4-H Camp on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The camp costs $30, and registration is due by May 1. Children 14 years old by June 4 may apply to be a counselor, which is free. Counselors will have a May 26 evening training and a June 4-5 overnight experience after campers depart.
Livestock Judging Camp
Champions Livestock Judging Camp for 4-H and FFA members ages 14-18 with prior livestock judging experience will take place in June. Cost for the camp is $350 and registration is due by May 9.
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
