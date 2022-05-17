Briefs
Dean’s List
Damien Bangle, of Junction City, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester online at Columbia College.
Raise the Roof Fundraiser
The Geary County Historical Society will host the “Raise the Roof” Fitness Fair on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, to raise money for the museum’s new roof, is in partnership with local gyms and fitness centers which are offering hour long classes throughout the day, as well as raffle prizes. Wristbands for the event are $15 or purchased at the gate for $20. Food trucks and vendors will also be present. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event or offering a fitness class should contact the museum at 785-238-1666.
Troubadours of JC
The Troubadours of Junction City will end this choral season with a performance at Brown Memorial Home in Abilene on May 19. A new choral season will begin on Monday, Aug. 8 at the Geary County Senior Center at 1025 S. Spring Valley Road at 1 p.m.
70s Adult Night Out
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation will host a 70s Adult Night Out at Spin City on June 4 at 6 p.m. The cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes dinner, two drink tickets and snacks. For tickets or to sponsor the event, contact Tracy Geisler at geislert@gchks.org
Registration for Boys State of Kansas 2022 Session Continues
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas registration for its 2022 session will continue through the end of May. The 84th edition of the program is scheduled to be held June 5-11 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Visit ksbstate.org to register. Nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate. The cost is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Potential sponsors or those with questions should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or 785-550-6492.
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Local 4-H News:
Livestock Judging Camp
Champions Livestock Judging Camp for 4-H and FFA members ages 14-18 with prior livestock judging experience will take place in June. Cost for the camp is $350 and registration is due by May 9.
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
