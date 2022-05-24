Briefs
Movies at the Park
The Junction City Police Department’s Community Involvement Unit will be hosting Movies at the Park. The following movies will be shown at Heritage Park 6th St./Washington St. On June 3 is ShangChi. June 17 is Raya and the Last Dragon. July 8 is Luca. July 22 is Mulan. Aug. 5 is Godzilla vs. Kong. Popcorn and water will be provided for free.
70s Adult Night Out
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation will host a 70s Adult Night Out at Spin City on June 4 at 6 p.m. The cost is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes dinner, two drink tickets and snacks. For tickets or to sponsor the event, contact Tracy Geisler at geislert@gchks.org
Registration for Boys State of Kansas 2022 Session Continues
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas registration for its 2022 session will continue through the end of May. The 84th edition of the program is scheduled to be held June 5-11 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Visit ksbstate.org to register. Nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate. The cost is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Potential sponsors or those with questions should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or 785-550-6492.
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Local 4-H News:
4-H Fair Books
Fair books should be distributed at May 4-H club meetings. Members may also call the Extension Office to arrange to pick up a book. The book and pre-entry forms are also available on the web located at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4=h/fair.html. The forms located on this site are form-fillable for easy completion. Pre-entries can also be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/gecofairentry22. Members should read over the fair book carefully for complete rules and exhibit options. Fair pre-entries are due online or to the Extension Office by 5 p.m. on June 27.
Discovery Days
Discovery Days will be held June 1-3 at Kansas State University. This event is open to all youth 13-18 years old by Jan. 1, 2022. The Discovery Days fee is $195 plus class fees, but Geary County 4-H members who were enrolled by Jan. 1 and complete a scholarship request form that is available at the Extension Office or at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4-h/forms.html will only pay half of the fee. The Geary County 4-H Foundation will pay the other half. Delegates will have the opportunity to attend classes of their choosing and will participate in evening activities. Register online and get more information at http://www.kansas4-h.org/events-activities/conferences-events/discovery-days/index.html before the classes that you want to take fill up! Registration deadline is May 1.
Panel Painting Party
A panel painting party will be held at the fairgrounds on June 9. The party will start with pizza provided by the Geary County 4-H Foundation at 5:30 p.m. Members should RSVP to the Extension Office by 5 p.m. on June 3. Attendees should plan to wear painting clothes.
Hosts needed for Japanese Exchange
Kansas 4-H International Exchange Programs are offering hosting opportunities for 25-30 families this summer. Host children from Japan from mid-July to mid-August, ages 12-15. Any Kansas family with children ages 10-16 who is interested in the Japanese culture may host. The focus is everyday family life. Contact Pan Van Horn at 785-826-8917 or pvanhorn@ksu.edu for more information. Apply to host exchange participants from multiple other countries by contacting Mary Kay Munson at 785-238-3631 or mkm2@ksu.edu.
