Screening of “This is Love”
A screening of the movie “This is Love” will occur June 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Junction City Juneteenth Celebration. Rudy Love’s story encapsulates a quintessential struggle of Black artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. In the face of systemic racism and with the purest of intentions, Love repeatedly turned down fame to make music with his family. Just when it seems all his music is lost, it shows up on the other side of the world. After the Screening there will be a Q&A with Robert/Bob “Butter Bean” Inspector 12 Love. $5 is the suggested donation.
Movies at the Park
The Junction City Police Department’s Community Involvement Unit is hosting Movies at the Park at Heritage Park at 6th St./Washington St. On June 17 is Raya and the Last Dragon. July 8 is Luca. July 22 is Mulan. Aug. 5 is Godzilla vs. Kong. Popcorn and water will be provided for free.
JC Juneteenth Community Association inviting new members
The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is currently welcoming new members to its planning committee. Since 1993, the organization has sponsored community Juneteenth observances every year except 2020, a pandemic year. The Association also awards scholarships and sponsors country outings and history programs. Officers and members place a high priority on efficient use of time, so meetings are always focused and well organized. As a side benefit, they are also enjoyable, with mutual support and lots of laughter. If you would like to become a member, the committee will welcome you warmly. If interested, contact Committee Chair Valerie Guy at 785-375-3847 or Valerie.guy10@gmail.com.
Local 4-H News:
Congrats to Grads
Congratulations to 4-H members Chelsey Armbruster (Lyon Creek), Kacey Butler (Clarks Creek), Cody Haycook (Humboldt), Hannah Leasure (Brookside), Wyatt Miller (Lyon Creek), Jada Nabus (Humboldt) and Jewels Williams (Lyon Creek) for graduating in the class of 2022.
4-H Fair Books
Fair books should have been distributed at May 4-H club meetings. Members may also call the Extension Office to arrange to pick up a book. The book and pre-entry forms are also available on the web located at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4=h/fair.html. The forms located on this site are form-fillable for easy completion. Pre-entries can also be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/gecofairentry22. Members should read over the fair book carefully for complete rules and exhibit options. Fair pre-entries are due online or to the Extension Office by 5 p.m. on June 27.
Panel Painting Party
A panel painting party will be held at the fairgrounds on June 9. The party will start with pizza provided by the Geary County 4-H Foundation at 5:30 p.m. Members should RSVP to the Extension Office by 5 p.m. on June 3. Attendees should plan to wear painting clothes.
Hazardous Occupations Safety Training
Hazardous Occupations Safety Training in Agriculture is required by law for those 14 and 15 years of age to complete prior to working on a farm operated by anyone other than their parent or legal guardian. Older youth are also welcome to participate in a training hosted by Geary and six other extension offices on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at KanEquip in Wamego (18035 E. Hwy 24.) The cost is $30 to cover class material and lunch for both days. Register online at pottawatomie.ksu.edu by May 29.
Animal Science Webinar Series
The Animal Science Webinar Series is a new program designed to give Kansas 4-H members an opportunity to learn more about the livestock industry, career opportunities and good animal husbandry practices. Webinars will be hosted the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. and cover a variety of topics throughout the year. Participants need to register in advance to receive a link to the meeting and materials. For more information, including the registration link, visit kansas4-h.org/projects/animal-science/animal-science-webinar-series.html.
After-Fair Celebration
The After-Fair Celebration is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 22, at the city pool from 7:15-9 p.m.
