Briefs
JC Community Band Performances
The Junction City Community Band is performing free concerts each Sunday evening in June. The concerts are held at the C. L. Hoover Opera House and begin at 7 p.m. The band will play a variety of marches, show tunes, movie music, Latin music and other genres.
Holiday Trash Schedule
There will be no trash pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, June 20 due to the Juneteenth Holiday. Trash will be picked up the next work day as follows: Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, June 21, Tuesday’s pickup day will be Wednesday, June 22 etc. ending Sunday June 26. In order to ensure pick-up, trash should be set out by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Carts should be removed from the curb-alley by the following day of their scheduled pick up. Additional items that are set out may require arrangements for a special pick up. Customers with questions should the Department of Public Works at 785-238-7142.
Cloud County Community College Spring 2022 honors
Cloud County Community College students who achieved the honor roll for Spring 2022 are Justin Cornwall, Charina Naputo, Makenna Schneidewind and Mark Witmer of Junction City and Zachary Schnurr, of Dwight. Those who are listed on the President’s List are Yairilis De Jesus Rivera, John Grady, Edward Lazear, Alyssa Miller, Cassandra Moore, Rachelle Wickline and Anycia’ Wright, of Junction City and Ednamae Greene, of Milford.
Movies at the Park
The Junction City Police Department’s Community Involvement Unit is hosting Movies at the Park at Heritage Park at 6th St./Washington St. July 8 is Luca. July 22 is Mulan. Aug. 5 is Godzilla vs. Kong. Popcorn and water will be provided for free.
Volunteers needed to hand out lunches
Live Well Geary County needs volunteers to help hand out lunches at Lincoln Elementary School. Please sign up to be a 2022 Summer Food Service Volunteer at https://signup.com/go/QOWOpwS
Local 4-H News:
Congrats to Grads
Congratulations to 4-H members Chelsey Armbruster (Lyon Creek), Kacey Butler (Clarks Creek), Cody Haycook (Humboldt), Hannah Leasure (Brookside), Wyatt Miller (Lyon Creek), Jada Nabus (Humboldt) and Jewels Williams (Lyon Creek) for graduating in the class of 2022.
4-H Fair Books
Fair books should have been distributed at May 4-H club meetings. Members may also call the Extension Office to arrange to pick up a book. The book and pre-entry forms are also available on the web located at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4=h/fair.html. The forms located on this site are form-fillable for easy completion. Pre-entries can also be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/gecofairentry22. Members should read over the fair book carefully for complete rules and exhibit options. Fair pre-entries are due online or to the Extension Office by 5 p.m. on June 27.
Ranchland Trust Photography Contest
The Ranchland Trust of Kansas annual photography contest is open for entries from photographers of all ages until Aug. 31. Photographs entered will showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across Kansas. Participants may enter up to five photos. Find our more details and enter online at ranchlandtrustofkansas.org/rtk-photo-contest/.
Animal Science Webinar Series
The Animal Science Webinar Series is a new program designed to give Kansas 4-H members an opportunity to learn more about the livestock industry, career opportunities and good animal husbandry practices. Webinars will be hosted the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. and cover a variety of topics throughout the year. Participants need to register in advance to receive a link to the meeting and materials. For more information, including the registration link, visit kansas4-h.org/projects/animal-science/animal-science-webinar-series.html.
Fair Poultry Testing
Fair Poultry testing for Pullorum-Typhoid will be held July 6 at the fairgrounds from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All chickens and turkeys going to fair must be tested. Exhibitors who do not attend this testing are responsible for getting birds tested and showing proof of testing when birds are brought to the fair.
After-Fair Celebration
The After-Fair Celebration is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 22, at the city pool from 7:15-9 p.m.
