The Junction City Community Band is performing free concerts each Sunday evening in June. The concerts are held at the C. L. Hoover Opera House and begin at 7 p.m. The band will play a variety of marches, show tunes, movie music, Latin music and other genres.
Movies at the Park
The Junction City Police Department’s Community Involvement Unit is hosting Movies at the Park at Heritage Park at 6th St./Washington St. July 8 is Luca. July 22 is Mulan. Aug. 5 is Godzilla vs. Kong. Popcorn and water will be provided for free.
Volunteers needed to hand out lunches
Live Well Geary County needs volunteers to help hand out lunches at Lincoln Elementary School. Please sign up to be a 2022 Summer Food Service Volunteer at https://signup.com/go/QOWOpwS
Local 4-H News:
Ranchland Trust Photography Contest
The Ranchland Trust of Kansas annual photography contest is open for entries from photographers of all ages until Aug. 31. Photographs entered will showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across Kansas. Participants may enter up to five photos. Find our more details and enter online at ranchlandtrustofkansas.org/rtk-photo-contest/.
Animal Science Webinar Series
The Animal Science Webinar Series is a new program designed to give Kansas 4-H members an opportunity to learn more about the livestock industry, career opportunities and good animal husbandry practices. Webinars will be hosted the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. and cover a variety of topics throughout the year. Participants need to register in advance to receive a link to the meeting and materials. For more information, including the registration link, visit kansas4-h.org/projects/animal-science/animal-science-webinar-series.html.
Fair Poultry Testing
Fair Poultry testing for Pullorum-Typhoid will be held July 6 at the fairgrounds from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All chickens and turkeys going to fair must be tested. Exhibitors who do not attend this testing are responsible for getting birds tested and showing proof of testing when birds are brought to the fair.
After-Fair Celebration
The After-Fair Celebration is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 22, at the city pool from 7:15-9 p.m.
