Briefs
Movies at the Park
The Junction City Police Department’s Community Involvement Unit is hosting Movies at the Park at Heritage Park at 6th St./Washington St. July 8 is Luca. July 22 is Mulan. Aug. 5 is Godzilla vs. Kong. Popcorn and water will be provided for free.
Volunteers needed to hand out lunches
Live Well Geary County needs volunteers to help hand out lunches at Lincoln Elementary School. Please sign up to be a 2022 Summer Food Service Volunteer at https://signup.com/go/QOWOpwS
Local 4-H News:
Ranchland Trust Photography Contest
The Ranchland Trust of Kansas annual photography contest is open for entries from photographers of all ages until Aug. 31. Photographs entered will showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across Kansas. Participants may enter up to five photos. Find our more details and enter online at ranchlandtrustofkansas.org/rtk-photo-contest/.
Animal Science Webinar Series
The Animal Science Webinar Series is a new program designed to give Kansas 4-H members an opportunity to learn more about the livestock industry, career opportunities and good animal husbandry practices. Webinars will be hosted the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. and cover a variety of topics throughout the year. Participants need to register in advance to receive a link to the meeting and materials. For more information, including the registration link, visit kansas4-h.org/projects/animal-science/animal-science-webinar-series.html.
Fair Poultry Testing
Fair Poultry testing for Pullorum-Typhoid will be held July 6 at the fairgrounds from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All chickens and turkeys going to fair must be tested. Exhibitors who do not attend this testing are responsible for getting birds tested and showing proof of testing when birds are brought to the fair.
After-Fair Celebration
The After-Fair Celebration is tentatively scheduled for Friday, July 22, at the city pool from 7:15-9 p.m.
Fair Clean-up
All 4-H families should plan to attend fair clean-up and set-up on July 16 at 9 a.m. at the Fairgrounds. Bring rakes, shovels, old rags and buckets to help with the cleaning. Clean-up and set-up will count towards the Herdsman Award again this year, so sign in at the picnic shelter or inside the building.
Decorated Squash Contest
Decorate any kind of squash for the Special Decorated Squash Contest for the Open Class Division of the fair. Home grown or purchased squash decorated with natural or artificial items can be entered July 18 from 3-7 p.m. or July 19 from 8:30-11 a.m. Entries will be judged on July 20 at 6:15 p.m. with prizes awarded in youth and adult divisions. People do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to enter.
Kansas 4-H Horse Judging Contest Results
Congratulations to Geary County 4-H member Grant Slough for winning 6th place overall intermediate in the Kansas 4-H Horse Judging Contest held in June. Slough was also part of the 1st place intermediate team.
