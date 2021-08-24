Annual Support of Milford School, Parks & Rec, Open Door, GC
Food Pantry, KSDS, Glasses for Children in need, Ks. Lions Fondation, Milford Church and other community projects.
October Movie Night
Disney’s Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 16 7pm
Parking lot of Junction City 1st United Methodist Church
804 N. Jefferson
$1 refreshments
Bring your lawn chair or blankets
Funds raised to benefit local missions
Special thanks to the Junction City Police Department
Fall Mum Sale Fundraiser
8” Pots, colors available: Red, Yellow, Pink/Purple, Orange/Bronze, and White
$10.00 each (proceeds to Live Well Geary County and Geary Community Farmers Market)
Pre-order mums by September 8 by emailing livewellgearycounty@gmail.com or messaging us on facebook Mums will be available for pick up on September 16 at the market 1025 S Washington (JC Naz Parking Lot) from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Cash or VenMo accepted
Next day delivery in Junction City can be arranged
Mums will be available for purchase at the market on Sept. 16, but availability of colors is not guaranteed.
Mums are provided by Neosho Gardens in Council Grove.
Rasmussen University Nursing Students Community Food Drive
Help the members in the Geary County Community have enough food each and every day.
Pickups will be weekly!
Aug 20th - Sept 4th
Drop off location:
924 N Washington St.
Junction City KS 66441
All proceeds will be donated to the Geary County Food Pantry! We are also accepting monetary donations!
Monetary donations are accepted in the form of prepaid visa gift cards or gift cards to stores where food purchases can be made!
(0) comments
