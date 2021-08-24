Briefs

MILFORD LIONS CLUB PANCAKE, EGG AND SAUSAGE FEED

September 11, 2021

7:30 TO 11:00 A.M.

MILFORD CITY BUILDING

SUGGESTED DONATION;

ADULTS $5 CHILDREN UNTER 7 $2.50

Annual Support of Milford School, Parks & Rec, Open Door, GC

Food Pantry, KSDS, Glasses for Children in need, Ks. Lions Fondation, Milford Church and other community projects.

October Movie Night

Disney’s Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 16 7pm

Parking lot of Junction City 1st United Methodist Church

804 N. Jefferson

$1 refreshments

Bring your lawn chair or blankets

Funds raised to benefit local missions

Special thanks to the Junction City Police Department

Fall Mum Sale Fundraiser

8” Pots, colors available: Red, Yellow, Pink/Purple, Orange/Bronze, and White

$10.00 each (proceeds to Live Well Geary County and Geary Community Farmers Market)

Pre-order mums by September 8 by emailing livewellgearycounty@gmail.com or messaging us on facebook Mums will be available for pick up on September 16 at the market 1025 S Washington (JC Naz Parking Lot) from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Cash or VenMo accepted

Next day delivery in Junction City can be arranged

Mums will be available for purchase at the market on Sept. 16, but availability of colors is not guaranteed.

Mums are provided by Neosho Gardens in Council Grove.

Rasmussen University Nursing Students Community Food Drive

Help the members in the Geary County Community have enough food each and every day.

Pickups will be weekly!

Aug 20th - Sept 4th

Drop off location:

924 N Washington St.

Junction City KS 66441

All proceeds will be donated to the Geary County Food Pantry! We are also accepting monetary donations!

Monetary donations are accepted in the form of prepaid visa gift cards or gift cards to stores where food purchases can be made!

Canned Goods

Drinks

Dry Goods

We suggest low sugar, low sodium options.

