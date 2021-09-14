Briefs

PUBLIC NOTICE

Geary County Public Works Dept. will be accepting quotes for harvesting hay on the Geary County Closed Landfill, located just south of 1-70 — exit 298. There is approximately 54.7 acres of grassland available for hay harvesting. Rental of said property shall be paid for CASH RENT ONLY. The term of the agreement will be a 3-year period (2022 / 2023 & 2024). Interested parties wanting to submit a quote, can stop by the Geary County Public Works Office, 310 E. 8th St, Junction City, KS 66441 and pick up the quote form. Sealed quotes will be accepted until September 17, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mum Sale Fundraiser

8” Pots, colors available: Red, Yellow, Pink/Purple, Orange/Bronze, and White

$10.00 each (proceeds to Live Well Geary County and Geary Community Farmers Market)

Pre-order mums by September 8 by emailing livewellgearycounty@gmail.com or messaging us on facebook Mums will be available for pick up on September 16 at the market 1025 S Washington (JC Naz Parking Lot) from 4:00 — 7:00 pm, Cash or VenMo accepted

Next day delivery in Junction City can be arranged

Mums will be available for purchase at the market on Sept. 16, but availability of colors is not guaranteed.

Mums are provided by Neosho Gardens in Council Grove.

Talk About Literature in Kansas

Sept. 16th@ 6 pm

A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Sara Crewe, an exceptionally intelligent and imaginative student at Miss Minchin’s Select Seminary for Young Ladies, is devastated when her adored, indulgent father dies. Now penniless and banished to a room in the attic, Sara is demeaned, abused and forced to work as a servant. How this resourceful girl’s fortunes change again is at the center of A Little Princess, one of the best loved stories in all of children’s literature.

Humanities Kansas

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library

230 W 7th St 785-238-4311

Mystery Book Club

Sept. 14th @ 6 pm

The Deep, Deep Snow by Brian Freeman

Deputy Shelby Lake was abandoned as a baby, saved by a stranger who found her in the freezing cold. Now, years later, a young boy is missing-and Shelby is the one who must rescue a child. The only evidence of what happened to the ten-year-old Jeremiah Sloan is a bicycle left behind on a lonely road. After a desperate search fails to locate him, the close bonds of Shelby’s hometown begin to fray under the weight of accusations and suspicion. Everyone around her is keeping secrets. Her adoptive father, her best friend, her best friend’s young daughter--they all have something to hide. Even Shelby is concealing a mistake that could jeopardize her career and her future.

Unearthing the lies of the people in Jeremiah’s life doesn’t get the police and the FBI any closer to finding him. As time passes and the case grows cold, Shelby worries that the mystery will stay buried forever under the deep, deep snow. But even the deepest snow melts in the spring.

When a tantalizing clue finally comes to light, Shelby must confront the darkest lie of all. Exposing the truth about Jeremiah will leave no one’s life untouched-including her own.

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library

230 W 7th St 785-238-4311

Read and Learn

Tuesdays, 10am

Sept 14-Nov 9

Children ages 10 months — 6 years

These year-round preschool classes develop and promote social skills, listening comprehension, and foundations of early literacy through letters, vocabulary, numbers, and sequencing. Classes are designed to encourage children’s love of reading via story, song, crafts, games, and sensory experiences. A registration form must be filled out for each child attending. Classes are in-person and of limited attendance. Parents/guardians may register their child(ren) for 5 of our Read and Learn classes (children may be put on a wait list for the other classes). Class themes are listed below.

Falling into Autumn — Sept 14

You Are My Sunshine — Sept 21

I Apple-solutely Love It! — Sept 28

Trucks are Wheely Great! — Oct 5

ltsy Bitsy Spider — Oct 12

Bear-y Good — Oct 19

Trick or Treat! — Oct 26

You’ve Got a Friend — Nov 2

Happy Thanksgiving! — Nov 9

Sponsored by Dorothy Bramlage Public Library

230 W 7th St 785-238-4311 www.jclib.org

The After School Stretch

Grades K-5

Advanced registration required two days prior to class dates

Class is taught with RYT 200 Yoga Alliance Certified Teacher

Every Tuesday at 4:00 PM at the Yoga Shala

September 14-28; Possible future dates to come

616 N Washington St | Junction City, KS 66441

Register at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in the Young Peoples Department

Registration required, limited to 9 participants

For more info, call 785-238-4311

October Movie Night

Disney’s Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 16 7pm

Parking lot of Junction City 1st United Methodist Church

804 N. Jefferson

$1 refreshments

Bring your lawn chair or blankets

Funds raised to benefit local missions

Special thanks to the Junction City Police Department

