PUBLIC NOTICE
Geary County Public Works Dept. will be accepting quotes for harvesting hay on the Geary County Closed Landfill, located just south of 1-70 — exit 298. There is approximately 54.7 acres of grassland available for hay harvesting. Rental of said property shall be paid for CASH RENT ONLY. The term of the agreement will be a 3-year period (2022 / 2023 & 2024). Interested parties wanting to submit a quote, can stop by the Geary County Public Works Office, 310 E. 8th St, Junction City, KS 66441 and pick up the quote form. Sealed quotes will be accepted until September 17, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.
Fall Mum Sale Fundraiser
8” Pots, colors available: Red, Yellow, Pink/Purple, Orange/Bronze, and White
$10.00 each (proceeds to Live Well Geary County and Geary Community Farmers Market)
Pre-order mums by September 8 by emailing livewellgearycounty@gmail.com or messaging us on facebook Mums will be available for pick up on September 16 at the market 1025 S Washington (JC Naz Parking Lot) from 4:00 — 7:00 pm, Cash or VenMo accepted
Next day delivery in Junction City can be arranged
Mums will be available for purchase at the market on Sept. 16, but availability of colors is not guaranteed.
Mums are provided by Neosho Gardens in Council Grove.
Talk About Literature in Kansas
Sept. 16th@ 6 pm
A Little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett
Sara Crewe, an exceptionally intelligent and imaginative student at Miss Minchin’s Select Seminary for Young Ladies, is devastated when her adored, indulgent father dies. Now penniless and banished to a room in the attic, Sara is demeaned, abused and forced to work as a servant. How this resourceful girl’s fortunes change again is at the center of A Little Princess, one of the best loved stories in all of children’s literature.
Humanities Kansas
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
230 W 7th St 785-238-4311
Mystery Book Club
Sept. 14th @ 6 pm
The Deep, Deep Snow by Brian Freeman
Deputy Shelby Lake was abandoned as a baby, saved by a stranger who found her in the freezing cold. Now, years later, a young boy is missing-and Shelby is the one who must rescue a child. The only evidence of what happened to the ten-year-old Jeremiah Sloan is a bicycle left behind on a lonely road. After a desperate search fails to locate him, the close bonds of Shelby’s hometown begin to fray under the weight of accusations and suspicion. Everyone around her is keeping secrets. Her adoptive father, her best friend, her best friend’s young daughter--they all have something to hide. Even Shelby is concealing a mistake that could jeopardize her career and her future.
Unearthing the lies of the people in Jeremiah’s life doesn’t get the police and the FBI any closer to finding him. As time passes and the case grows cold, Shelby worries that the mystery will stay buried forever under the deep, deep snow. But even the deepest snow melts in the spring.
When a tantalizing clue finally comes to light, Shelby must confront the darkest lie of all. Exposing the truth about Jeremiah will leave no one’s life untouched-including her own.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
230 W 7th St 785-238-4311
Read and Learn
Tuesdays, 10am
Sept 14-Nov 9
Children ages 10 months — 6 years
These year-round preschool classes develop and promote social skills, listening comprehension, and foundations of early literacy through letters, vocabulary, numbers, and sequencing. Classes are designed to encourage children’s love of reading via story, song, crafts, games, and sensory experiences. A registration form must be filled out for each child attending. Classes are in-person and of limited attendance. Parents/guardians may register their child(ren) for 5 of our Read and Learn classes (children may be put on a wait list for the other classes). Class themes are listed below.
Falling into Autumn — Sept 14
You Are My Sunshine — Sept 21
I Apple-solutely Love It! — Sept 28
Trucks are Wheely Great! — Oct 5
ltsy Bitsy Spider — Oct 12
Bear-y Good — Oct 19
Trick or Treat! — Oct 26
You’ve Got a Friend — Nov 2
Happy Thanksgiving! — Nov 9
Sponsored by Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
230 W 7th St 785-238-4311 www.jclib.org
The After School Stretch
Grades K-5
Advanced registration required two days prior to class dates
Class is taught with RYT 200 Yoga Alliance Certified Teacher
Every Tuesday at 4:00 PM at the Yoga Shala
September 14-28; Possible future dates to come
616 N Washington St | Junction City, KS 66441
Register at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in the Young Peoples Department
Registration required, limited to 9 participants
For more info, call 785-238-4311
October Movie Night
Disney’s Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 16 7pm
Parking lot of Junction City 1st United Methodist Church
804 N. Jefferson
$1 refreshments
Bring your lawn chair or blankets
Funds raised to benefit local missions
Special thanks to the Junction City Police Department
