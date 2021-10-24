Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County will be offering meals to Seniors starting Nov. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 pr email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
First Presbyterian Church to offer free Thanksgiving dinners
The First Presbyterian Church will provide full-course Thanksgiving meals to anyone in our community who would like to have one. To protect the health and safety of everyone, all meals will be available for curb-side pickup only. Pickup time for meals on Thursday, Nov. 25 will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot behind the church at 113 W. 5th St. Meals will include turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, yams, cranberry sauce, gravy, roll and a slice of pumpkin, apple or sweet potato pie. Meal orders must be placed no later than 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. To place an order, call 785-238-1191 beginning Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and indicate the number of meals ordered. Volunteers are needed from Monday, Nov. 22 through Thursday, Nov. 25. To volunteer, please call the church in November.
Live Well Geary County Food Policy Council invites ideas
The Live Well Geary County Food Policy Council invites people to share their suggestions for how to improve the Geary County food system ideas at their upcoming virtual roundtable discussions. Stewardship of natural resources/food waste reduction will be discussed Nov. 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Local food economy will be discussed Nov. 9 from 3-4:30 p.m. Food access and reducing food insecurity will be discussed Nov. 12 at 9:30-11 a.m. and Local food production will be discussed Nov. 16 from 7:30-9 a.m. To sign up for discussions that best match your food system area of interest, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0c45afac2ea3f4c52-geary.
JCPD commemorated mural project contributors
The Junction City Police Department held a ceremony on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. commemorating those who were involved in the creation of the department’s mural wall. The ceremony was held in front of their completed mural wall, which now has seating, lighting and a walkway. The ceremony presented those that took part in the preparation, planning and construction with certificates to commemorate their work. The department thanks those who put months of work into the project commemorating law enforcement officers and the community they serve.
