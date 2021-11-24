Briefs
Christmas clothing drive at Chapman High School
Bring your donations to the southwest doors at Chapman High School Nov. 29 and 30 before school 7:30-7:55 a.m. We will also be accepting donations Dec. 1 and 3 before school. Donations can include warm clothing, books, hair supplies, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, bedding, toys, decoration items, towels, movies, kitchen items, personal cleaning supplies and Christmas cards and items. On Dec. 7-9, anyone struggling this holiday season can come to Chapman High School multipurpose room between 3:40-7 p.m. to shop for any of the items listed above for free.
Ten Days of Christmas Quilt Show requests quilts to show off
The Junction City Main Street committee, the Sunflower Quilters’ Guild, and Quilter’s Yard invite people to share their Christmas Quilts (no bigger than 60”x60”) in the Main Street Ten Days of Christmas Quilt Show. The Quilts will be securely displayed at Quilter’s Yard, 722 N. Washington St. in Junction City, during Quilter’s Yard shop hours from Tuesday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 4. Drop quilts off no later than Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Quilter’s Yard during shop hours Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The shop will be closed Nov. 11-12. Participants may prepare a short history about the quilt, including pattern name, quilt maker, quilter, special significance and more. Keep the history to less than 50 words. Quilts will be ready for pick up at Quilter’s Yard Dec. 7. For additional information, contact Quilter’s Yard, 785-307-0774 or Donna Martinson, 785-238-7303.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County will be offering meals to Seniors starting Nov. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Fort Riley photo contest
The 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, is hosting an Instagram photo of the month contest. The contest will open the first day of each month from November to February. On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month will be featured on their Instagram page, instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. A copy will be displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters building. To participate, community members need to follow the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram page, “like” the competition announcement post (to be posted at start of contest) and submit their photo via direct message to the Instagram page. The photo theme or subject for November is “Locations and Landmarks.” Division leaders encourage photo submissions that capture the essence of community specific to Junction City, Manhattan and surrounding areas. Entrants must be 13 years and older, submit their own creative work and that work must be in keeping with Army values and the monthly theme.
Rural Opportunity Zone Informational Meeting
Employers, Human Resources and Local Foundation Representatives are invited to attend a Rural Opportunity Zone Informational Meeting on Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th St., Junction City.
Rachell Rowand from the Department of Commerce will speak at the meeting.
ROZ is a program to incentivize workers to move to Kansas with student loan repayment and State tax reimbursement through sponsorship from employers and local foundations.
