Briefs
Public meeting on proposed slaughterhouse
A public meeting about a proposed 1,000 head per day slaughterhouse coming to the neighborhood will be held by the Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development with Open Communications at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the 4-H Senior Citizens Buildings at 1025 S. Spring Valley Road.
Blanket Drive
First Baptist Church in Junction City is hosting a blanket drive to help keep community members warm this winter. The drive started Nov. 20 and will continue through Dec. 23. New blankets may be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 3-5 p.m. or by appointment. The church is located at 624 N. Jefferson St. in Junction City. Call the church at 785-238-3016 for more information.
Holiday Jazz Concert
The R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation is sponsoring a Holiday Jazz Concert to benefit Aging Well Senior Living. The concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, featuring the world-renowned Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. Aging Well Senior Living at the Spring Valley Campus has raised 70% of their $3.5 million goal. Tickets, which include hors oeuvres and a signature drink in addition to the concert, are available now by calling Theresa Bramlage at 785-341-1297, stopping by LaDonna Junghans State Farm Agency, picking up in person at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, or going to agingwellseniorliving.com.
Wreaths Across America ceremony
Wreaths Across America will hold a ceremony Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Wakefield Highland Cemetery at 700 N. Dogwood St. in Wakefield. Guest speaker is Senator Jerry Moran, and keynote speaker is LTC (R) Keith Jevons, whose father was a former MIA soldier. You are welcome to participate in laying wreaths at the veterans grave and join us for a soup luncheon afterwards at the VFW Hall, 806 Grove St., Wakefield.
Art and Writing Contest
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library invites all community members to participate in their 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art and Writing Contest. before Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Categories include an art contest with four age divisions including grades K-12 and an adult division and an essay/poetry contest with two divisions of grades 6-12 and adults. Work will be judged on originality, relevance and presentation. Essays must be 500 words or less, typed and double-spaced, 12 point font. Multimedia for the art contest can be submitted by flash drive or email. Submit entries to the library at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Fort Riley photo contest
The 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, is hosting an Instagram photo of the month contest to entrants 13 and older. The contest will open the first day of each month until February. On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month will be featured on their Instagram page, instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. A copy will be displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters building. To participate, community members need to follow the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram page, “like” the competition announcement post and submit their photo via direct message to the Instagram page.
