First Baptist Church in Junction City is hosting a blanket drive to help keep community members warm this winter. The drive started Nov. 20 and will continue through Dec. 23. New blankets may be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 3-5 p.m. or by appointment. The church is located at 624 N. Jefferson St. in Junction City. Call the church at 785-238-3016 for more information.
Art and Writing Contest
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library invites all community members to participate in their 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art and Writing Contest. before Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Categories include an art contest with four age divisions including grades K-12 and an adult division and an essay/poetry contest with two divisions of grades 6-12 and adults. Work will be judged on originality, relevance and presentation. Essays must be 500 words or less, typed and double-spaced, 12 point font. Multimedia for the art contest can be submitted by flash drive or email. Submit entries to the library at 230 W. 7th St. in Junction City.
Live Well to offer Senior Meals
Live Well Geary County is offering meals to Seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. Delivery and to-go meals will be available. Masks and social distancing followed. For more information contact Susan Jagerson at 785-223-1654 or email livewellgearycounty@gmail.com. You can see menus and more information on their website at livewellgearycounty.org.
Fort Riley photo contest
The 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, is hosting an Instagram photo of the month contest to entrants 13 and older. The contest will open the first day of each month until February. On the first Friday of each month, the winning photo of the prior month will be featured on their Instagram page, instagram.com/1stinfantrydivision/. A copy will be displayed in the entryway at Victory Hall, the 1st Inf. Div. headquarters building. To participate, community members need to follow the 1st Infantry Division’s Instagram page, “like” the competition announcement post and submit their photo via direct message to the Instagram page.
