Briefs
Back-to-School Carnival
On August 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Geary County Schools USD 475 will be holding a Back-to-School Carnival filled with free school supplies, games, entertainment, food and more to start the 2021-2022 school year off right! This event is open to the public and will be held at the old Junction City High School Simpler Stadium, located at 900 N. Eisenhower Drive.
United Way JCGC Fundraiser — 2nd Annual Cook-Off Salsa Competition
July 19th, 2021 | 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM | Everybody’s welcome!
Enter the United Way JCGC Salsa Competition and see if you have what it takes to be the Salsa Champ! Come out, enjoy the 4-H fair, and sample some salsa. $5 and you can sample all of the salsas, as long as you can handle the heat!
If you would like to compete, check out below! Do you have the best salsa? Can you throw it down in the United Way JCGC Salsa Competition? Put your talents to the test! 1 lucky winner will be able to say they have the best salsa around, and take home some cash!
$25 registration fee
1st place judges pick — 15%
1st place people’s choice — 10%
2nd place — 5%
3rd — ribbon
The more registrations and voters, the higher the cash prizes.
For more information call 785-238-2117 or visit www.unitedwayjcgc.org
Back to School Prep Day
The Geary County Health Department will be hosting a morning to get every-one ready to go back to school!
- Back to School AND Sports Physicals available for only $20 each
- Raffles throughout the day for a new bike, family activity passes, and more!
- Free goodie bags including coupons for local restaurants
- Free haircuts for kids
- Free snacks for kids
- Coloring pages and activity area
- COVID vaccinations available
- Free books for kids to take home
Located at the Geary County Health Dept. 1212 W. Ash Street.
No appointment needed this will all be handled on a walk-in basis.
Please bring IDs and insurance cards (if applicable) for those interested in medical exams or vaccinations.
