Briefs
Back-to-School Carnival
On August 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Geary County Schools USD 475 will be holding a Back-to-School Carnival filled with free school supplies, games, entertainment, food and more to start the 2021-2022 school year off right! This event is open to the public and will be held at the old Junction City High School Simpler Stadium, located at 900 N. Eisenhower Drive.
United Way JCGC Fundraiser — 2nd Annual Cook-Off Salsa Competition
This event has been CANCELLED
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce New Teachers Breakfast
There will not be a community breakfast this year.
A continental breakfast will be delivered to the new teachers along with welcome bags provided by Central National Bank. If your member business would like to contribute items/materials for the bags, bring 140 items or bundles (if there is more than one item you would like in each bag, they must be bundled) to the Chamber office by Wednesday, July 21st.
Sponsorship Opportunities Available
Contact Dawn at 785-530-5222 or dawn@jcacc.org for more information.
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
Due to the Weather, Business After Hours is POSTPONED Until Tuesday, July 27th.
Sons of the American Legion Fundraiser Breakfast for the J.C. Food Pantry
Saturday July 31st, 2021
7:00 am — 10:00 am
American Legion Post #45
201 E 4th St
Junction City, KS 66441
Menu: Biscuits & Gravy, Eggs, Sausage, Ham, Tater Tots, Orange Juice & Coffee
$7.00 for Adults and $4.00 for Child 10 & under
Take out, delivery, or curbside pick-up available
Open to the Public!
For tickets call John Hagerty 785-209-1996
