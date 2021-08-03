Briefs

United Methodist Women’s 2021 Rummage Sale

Friday Aug 6 8am-4pm

Saturday Aug 7 9am-12 noon

Tell your friends! Don’t Miss it!

Food Sale! Kappa Kappa Iota

Friday Aug 6 8am-2pm

Cinnamon Rolls and Coffee

Sandwich and Dessert Lunch

First United Methodist Church, 804 North Jefferson, Junction City, KS 66441 ph 785-238-2156

