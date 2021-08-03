Briefs 8-3-2021 (copy) Aug 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BriefsUnited Methodist Women’s 2021 Rummage SaleFriday Aug 6 8am-4pmSaturday Aug 7 9am-12 noonTell your friends! Don’t Miss it!Food Sale! Kappa Kappa IotaFriday Aug 6 8am-2pmCinnamon Rolls and CoffeeSandwich and Dessert LunchFirst United Methodist Church, 804 North Jefferson, Junction City, KS 66441 ph 785-238-2156 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lunch Sandwich Food Gastronomy Sale Cinnamon Roll Iota Coffee Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGeary County declared COVID-19 hotspot as delta variant spreadsApplications open for Early Admission Program at College of Veterinary MedicineKBI makes arrests after Cloud County Jail investigationJC couple celebrate one year as business ownersDavid Robert FuchsJoan Lee (Iiams) DoddUSD 475 recognizes students, staff for 2020-2021 school year achievements and recognitionsKelly Administration Updates COVID-19 Guidance for School DistrictsSplash Palooza — and Float Your Boat — set for AugustRobert 'Bob' K. Weary, Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
