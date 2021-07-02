All County Offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021 in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Delta variant spotted in Geary County
- 14 indicted for $1M kickback scheme at Junction City call center
- COVID-19 death toll rises to 28
- Munson’s Prime fire cause undetermined
- Solar farm benefitting DSO customers opens on Spring Valley Road
- Fireworks sales begin in Junction City
- Junction City man hopes to take a bite out of hunger in his community through volunteerism
- Upper Deck Ravens split versus Chapman, compete in state championship
- Woods helps support local food pantry with hours of volunteerism
- Lon E. Hinitt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.